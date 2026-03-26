Bittensor (TAO) Is Up 140% in 6 Weeks, But Data Shows Retail Is Missing the Big AI Rally

"That is a strong narrative for TAO in the coming months. A good hype could make it happen," said one analyst.

Bittensor has recorded a 140% price increase over the past six weeks, including a 105% rise since March 8.

The latest price action has pushed it to the 26th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to new data from Santiment.

AI Tokens Heat Up

The rally comes at a time when market focus on decentralized artificial intelligence is growing, as capital rotates into blockchain-based machine learning ecosystems. Bittensor operates as a decentralized marketplace for machine intelligence, where AI models compete and receive rewards based on performance, effectively assigning tradable value to computational output.

Its subnet architecture enables multiple specialized AI markets covering functions such as large language model training, compute services, and prediction to operate independently while remaining economically linked through the TAO token. This creates a system of “real competition and measurable output rather than a single monolithic model.”

Social data indicates that discussion levels surrounding the asset across platforms such as X, Reddit, and Telegram have reached their second-highest point on record, trailing only the peak observed during its previous price top in November. Despite the surge in attention and price, sentiment metrics reveal a relatively balanced outlook, with approximately 1.5 positive comments for every 1 negative comment.

This means that retail participation has not reached the high levels typically associated with intense speculative activity seen in other altcoin rallies, based on Santiment’s analysis of crowd behavior across major social channels.

TAO’s $600 Target

Against this backdrop, pseudonymous analyst ‘ANBESSA’ pointed to a two-year price channel structure in Bittensor, and said that a move toward the $600 level is a matter of timing rather than possibility. The analyst’s projection aligns with a broader narrative shift driven by developments within Bittensor’s subnet ecosystem, particularly Templar (Subnet 3), which recently completed Covenant-72B, described as the largest decentralized large language model pretraining run to date.

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While it doesn’t match top centralized AI labs on its own, it still demonstrates the viability of decentralized machine learning infrastructure operating at scale.

“That is a strong narrative for TAO in the coming months. A good hype could make it happen.”