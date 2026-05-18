Bitmine’s Ethereum Hoard Surges Past 5.28 Million ETH as Company Nears 5% Supply Target

Tom Lee said Bitmine expects to reach its long-term goal of owning 5% of Ethereum's supply sometime during 2026.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies announced that its Ethereum holdings have risen to 5.28 million ETH. This gives the company ownership of about 4.37% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply of 120.7 million ETH.

The company said its combined crypto, cash, and “moonshot” holdings now total $12.6 billion as of May 17.

Bitmine Closes In on ‘Alchemy of 5%’

Over the past week alone, Bitmine added 71,672 ETH, while its total staked Ethereum holdings reached 4,712,917 ETH, which is worth approximately $10.3 billion based on an ETH price of $2,191. The company said nearly 89% of its ETH treasury is now staked, generating annualized staking revenues of around $289 million, with a reported 7-day staking yield of 2.80%.

In its latest press release, Bitmine revealed that it is now 87% of the way toward its long-term target of acquiring 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, a goal Chairman Tom Lee believes could be reached sometime in 2026. In addition to its ETH treasury, the company also holds 202 Bitcoin, $685 million in cash, a $200 million stake in Beast Industries, and an $83 million position in Eightco Holdings, which it described as one of the few publicly traded companies offering indirect exposure to OpenAI.

Bitmine recently launched MAVAN, short for Made in America VAlidator Network, its institutional-grade Ethereum staking platform designed to support its treasury operations and eventually expand to custodians, institutional investors, and ecosystem partners. A portion of the company’s ETH is already staked through the platform.

ETH Weakness

Ethereum (ETH) briefly dropped to a low of $2,097 on Monday, its weakest level since April 7, as selling pressure continued across the crypto market. At press time, ETH was trading around $2,132, down nearly 3% over the past day. Reacting to the decline, Lee believes rising oil prices have been one of the main reasons behind the second-largest crypto asset’s recent weakness. On X, Lee explained that ETH’s inverse correlation with oil is now at its highest level ever, and added that Ethereum prices have moved lower during the past six weeks as oil climbed higher.

As such, a reversal in oil prices could help ETH recover in the short term. Still, he said the recent slump does not change ETH’s broader outlook, which he believes remains supported by tokenization growth and increasing demand from agentic AI systems. He also views the recent pullback as an “attractive opportunity.”

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