BitMine’s Ethereum Fortune Surpasses 4.8M ETH After Latest Acquisition

The company's total holdings are above $11.5 billion in crypto, cash, and 'moonshots' at current prices.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, the former bitcoin mining giant turned ETH treasury company, has continued to accumulate more units of the world’s largest altcoin, according to its latest market update.

It reads that the company has added 71,252 ETH for over $152 million in the past week, and its total holdings have increased to 4,803,334 ETH.

Given the asset’s price increase over the past 12 hours to $2,150 as of press time, this puts BitMine’s stash at over $10 billion.

In addition, it owns 198 BTC, a $200 million stake in Mr Beast’s Beast Industries, and a $92 million stake in EightCo Holdings for its ‘moonshots’ portfolio. The company also has cash reserves of $864 million, putting its total holding across all assets over $11.4 billion at current prices.

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BitMine provided its latest holdings update for April 6, 2026: $11.4 billion in total crypto + “moonshots”:

– 4,803,334 ETH at $2,123 per ETH (@coinbase)

– 198 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $200 million stake in Beast Industries @MrBeast

– $92 million stake… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) April 6, 2026

Separately, BitMine announced that it has been approved for uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange, meaning that its common stock will stop trading on the NYSE American after the closing bell on April 8 and will start trading on the NYSE at the opening on April 9.

The company’s Chairman, Tom Lee, weighed in on the latest news and ETH accumulation, saying that the asset has beaten gold by 1,840bp, which demonstrates that it is the “wartime store of value.”

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“The Iran war enters its 6th week, and this war remains the most important driver of global markets. ETH remains the second-best-performing asset since the start of the war, with a 6.8% gain and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1,130bp. “Ethereum continues to benefit from the dual tailwinds of Wall Street tokenizing on the blockchain and from agentic AI systems increasingly needing public and neutral blockchains,” he added.