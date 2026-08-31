BitMine Buys Another 53,501 ETH as Ethereum Stash Blows Past 5.9M

The former bitcoin miner continues with its aggressive Ethereum purchases, acquiring more than 53,000 tokens over the past week as its massive treasury now contains 5.9 million ETH, equivalent to 4.9% of the asset’s total supply.

At ETH’s reported price of just over $2,500 (Sunday data), Bitmine’s Ethereum holdings alone are worth nearly $15 billion.

Ramping Up

The purchase announced today is substantially larger than the recent ones, including the one from last week, which was for 32,447 ETH. In the past two weeks alone, the company has acquired almost 86,000 ETH.

The firm now owns 5,901,112 tokens, which represents approximately 4.9% of Ethereum’s circulating supply of 120.7 million. Moreover, it puts Bitmine 98% of the way toward its self-described “Alchemy of 5%” goal of owning 5% of the entire Ethereum supply.

What’s perhaps even more impressive is the highly consistent accumulation strategy. Even as other major crypto buyers, such as Strategy and Metaplanet, paused their acquisitions amid the market uncertainty, Bitmine purchased ETH during each of the past 65 weeks, as Chairman Tom Lee pointed out. Its first buy came with the launch of the Ethereum treasury strategy on June 30, 2025, and the firm hasn’t missed a single week since.

Bitmine remains the largest corporate Ethereum treasury firm and the second-largest crypto treasury entity overall behind Strategy, which resumed its BTC purchases after a two-month hiatus.

Keep Staking

Bitmine has long refrained from simply holding ETH as it continues to stake large amounts. As of the latest announcement shared by the firm, it has staked 5,067,309 tokens, or roughly 86% of its entire stash. In USD terms, the company has staked approximately $12.7 billion at reported ETH prices.

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It estimates that its current staking operations could generate around $335 million in annualized revenue, based on its reported seven-day annualized yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Bitmine’s total crypto, cash, marketable securities, and other investments have climbed to $15.6 billion, up from $14.9 billion last week. Aside from the ETH fortune, its treasury contains 211 BTC, $541 million in cash and marketable securities, and investments in Beast Industries and Eighto.