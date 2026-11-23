Lee likened ether's slide to its drop before SpaceX's June IPO, when BitMine bought 126,971 ETH in a single week at $1,630.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) said on Monday it bought 7,819 Ethereum (ETH) in the week to November 22, as the token fell to multi-month lows of under $1,550.

That purchase followed the 7,653 ETH the company added a week earlier, in which the Coinbase price BitMine uses to mark its ETH fell to $1,823 from $2,234. Executive Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee said in the November 16 update that ETH had tumbled 28% in two weeks.

The two crash-week buys took the treasury to 6,085,564 ETH, or 4.98% of the 122.2 million ETH in supply. That share leaves BitMine 99% of the way to its goal of owning 5% of ETH, according to Monday’s release. BitMine bought no Bitcoin (BTC) over the two crash weeks, and its holdings stayed at 216 BTC.

Lee Compared the Slide to June

In the same update, Lee said external factors could be weighing on ETH, like margin selling in Asia after recent developments at Nvidia. He also pointed to investors raising cash ahead of Anthropic’s IPO.

He compared the decline to ether’s sell-off before SpaceX priced its IPO on June 11, in which BitMine bought 126,971 ETH in the week to June 8, with ETH marked at $1,630.

“We increased our buying as we believe this pullback in ETH prices does not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals,” Lee said on June 8.

Each of BitMine’s last four weekly buys came in under 10,000 ETH, including the 9,587 ETH it added in the week to November 8. The company bought at a similar pace in July and August, with one week as low as 7,391 ETH.

In a video message filed with the SEC on October 7, Lee said BitMine needed about 100,000 more ETH to reach its target. He said in the same message that BitMine was done stacking as a bull market starts. On Monday, he repeated that BitMine has bought ether every week since its treasury strategy began on June 30, 2025.

You may also like:

Cash Falls for a Ninth Week

Cash and marketable securities fell to $384 million from $448 million a week earlier. That was the ninth weekly decline in a row, from $714 million on September 20.

BitMine’s staked ETH held at 5,227,037 tokens, the same count it has reported every week since October 25. Finally, Lee projected $245 million a year in staking revenue from that ETH, using a 2.74% seven-day yield.