Bitget revealed that its native wallet has surpassed 40 million users, representing a growth of over 100% since March 2024. This brought the platform closer to Binance, making it the second most downloaded crypto app in the world.

In fact, Bitget Wallet recorded 6 million downloads in September alone.

In a recent blog post, Bitget attributed its growth this year to several key factors, including its integration with the TON ecosystem and Telegram. The team said that the integration allowed users to access wallet services directly through the social media messaging app, creating a more streamlined connection between traditional Web2 platforms and the evolving Web3 space.

In the third quarter, TON on-chain addresses increased by 4866%. Additionally, Bitget revealed that it is witnessing rapid user growth in emerging markets such as Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, with some regions experiencing increases of up to 413%.

While Bitget Wallet is experiencing significant growth, Binance’s crypto app topped the chart with 9.9 million downloads for the month despite facing major regulatory hurdles.

Binance had previously dominated the crypto and fintech download charts during the 2024 bull market. In the first quarter, the platform’s mobile app, featuring both trading and Web3 functions, amassed over 6.3 million downloads.

More recently, the release of former CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao appears to have sparked increased interest in the platform, while anticipation for “Uptober” added another boost to its download number.

The same cannot be said for its dominance, which has declined significantly. As recently reported by CryptoPotato, Binance’s spot market share dropped to 27% in September, a level not seen since January 2021. The exchange also experienced an almost 23% decrease in spot trading volume, which fell to $344 billion, marking the lowest monthly total since November 2023.