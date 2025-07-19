A new report from Bitget has revealed that crypto adoption trends are shifting from speculation to spending.

Based on an online survey of 4,599 participants from the Bitget Wallet community, the data showed that over 35% use it for daily transactions, gaming, and travel.

A Global Shift

The study shared with CryptoPotato had respondents outlining their digital asset payment preferences across categories. The data was then analyzed to identify global patterns, generational behaviors, and regional differences.

Worldwide, the top use cases are gaming at 36%, daily purchases at 35%, and travel bookings at 35%. Further, 32% of participants said they have adopted these assets for digital products, with the same percentage spending them on gifting, while 30% put them in education.

Crypto wallet use also includes luxury goods, utility bills, subscriptions, real estate, car leases or purchases, and healthcare services.

Overall, people prefer incorporating digital assets in their daily spending (35%) over online shopping (31%). These findings indicate that users are integrating virtual currencies into practical and everyday expenditures.

East Asia had the leading global interest in digital products and daily purchases, each accounting for 41%. On the other hand, Southeast Asia dominated gaming, with 41%, and gifting, with 36%. This trend is driven by a young, mobile-first population and widespread adoption of play-to-earn (P2E) models alongside a strong digital gifting culture. The region has also shown high openness to in-store QR payments.

In the Middle East, users showed interest in gaming (41%), luxury goods (31%), and car purchases (29%), suggesting cryptocurrency is used for high-value spending in regions with strong purchasing power and regulatory support.

Meanwhile, Africa ranks highest for education payments, reaching 38%, driven by the continent’s demand for cross-border access to learning and the need to overcome gaps in traditional banking infrastructure.

In Latin America, 38% of people utilize crypto for digital product purchases and 35% for online shopping. Additionally, 41% of users in the region reported having wallets for on-chain yield generation to preserve and grow value amid weakening fiat currencies.

Elsewhere, Western and Eastern Europe both rank top in travel bookings at 37%, with the latter also leading in real estate payments (29%). On the other hand, North America and Oceania show balanced use, with gaming and daily spending at 33%.

Use Cases Across Age Groups

The survey also collected data on the spending habits of different generations. About 39% of Gen Z prefer digital assets for gaming, 35% for gifting, and 29% for entertainment subscriptions. This group values fast, user-friendly, and social payment experiences.

Bitget revealed that 36% of Millennials preferred using on-chain funds to settle travel costs, with 35% favoring it for gaming and digital products. According to the study, this group has largely adopted virtual currencies for both convenience and value, especially in cross-border payments and mobile services.

Gen X used crypto the most in travel bookings, with about 40% reportedly doing it. Some 36% used it for digital product purchases and online shopping. They also use such assets for utility bills (30%) and real estate (30%). This generation focuses more on secure and practical spending, often for larger or essential purchases.