Bitcoin’s Worst Crash 6 Years Later: How Much Profit Would You Have Now?

Bitcoin was (again) called dead six years ago during the COVID-19 flash crash and it's now lightyears ahead. Do you see any resemblance with the current landscape?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. You have probably heard that saying at some point in your life. Bitcoin’s price has certainly felt it, as it has experienced countless crashes over the years under (slightly) different circumstances, only to be called dead again.

Yet, after each such instance, it has come back stronger than before, providing substantial (paper or not) gains for those who persevere and stay away from all the noise.

6-Year Anniversary

Six years ago, it was the COVID-19 crash. The panic of an unprecedented outbreak that essentially halted the world led to a massive crash in the ever-volatile cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin, for one, experienced arguably its worst single-day performance in terms of percentage losses, going down by almost 50% from $8,200 to under $4,700.

Its overall calamity at the time was even more profound. In the span of less than a week, it tumbled from $9,000 to a bottom of $3,720, losing roughly 60% of its value. Experts were quick to pick up this mind-blowing crash, proclaiming it dead again. Some argued that BTC had lost its safe-haven crash in those trading hours due to its intense volatility.

And, if you are looking only at those market moves, you would probably have to agree, even if you are a Maxi. However, if you zoom out and track what happened since then, it might not be such a straightforward agreement.

Not only has bitcoin never gone down to those levels in the six years that followed, but it had 10x-ed by January 2021, and kept climbing to $69,000 just a year and a half later. Fast-forward to late 2025, and it peaked at over $126,000 – or more than 3,300% higher than its COVID-induced low. Even with the current correction dragging it to $70,000, its gains since those dark times were pretty impressive, as Davinci Jeremie asserted.

Exactly 6 years ago, $BTC experienced its most brutal crash. Everyone called #Bitcoin “dead.” Those who bought on that day are up 1,600% today. pic.twitter.com/uZa1xmMax5 — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) March 13, 2026

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Ring Any Bells?

As mentioned above, BTC currently trades nearly 50% away from its October 2025 ATH. Naturally, people are calling it dead again or predicting that it “is going to die” soon. What else is new? … the more they stay the same, right?

Yes, bitcoin ended 2025 in the red – the first such occasion in a post-halving year. Yes, it’s on a 5-month red streak. Yes, gold and silver stole the show. Yes, even the stock markets have charted notable gains despite the ongoing uncertainty, wars, threats, tariffs, Epstein files, and everything in between.

But is bitcoin dead (again)? Is it really? How many times would it have to come back from those proclaimed deaths to earn investors’ trust? Or maybe it doesn’t matter. A few former critics have been turned, but many remain skeptical. And maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be, because bitcoin is not for everyone, at least not yet.

So, if you believe in it, your faith shouldn’t be dismantled during yet another correction. If such retracements are evident even when BTC has become a trillion-dollar asset, they would likely continue for years ahead. Don’t judge it by its worst days, but enjoy the good ones, as they usually follow the darkest hours.