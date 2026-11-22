This wasn't another global flash crash, as the problem was concentrated in the exchange's CAD order books. And, BTC's case wasn't isolated.

During yesterday’s calamity in which bitcoin’s price tanked below $60,000, one Kraken order book told a completely different story, with the asset tanking to levels not seen since the FTX collapse four years ago.

The BTC/CAD trading pair dropped to $24,250 Canadian dollars — or roughly $17,000 — during an extraordinary breakdown across the exchange’s Canadian-dollar markets. Even more interesting, Kraken says every executed trade will stand.

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Kraken Support said that beginning around 20:00 UTC on November 20, its CAD pairs experienced heavy selling pressure that pushed prices significantly below other markets. The most dramatic example was perhaps the largest such pair against bitcoin.

Kraken’s own data shows that the leading cryptocurrency tanked to C$$24,250 on November 21. Using official data from the Bank of Canada’s USD/CAD reference rate of around 1.4325, simple math shows that this works out to approximately $16,900. At the same time, though, the BTC/USD trading pair on Kraken (and other exchanges) was trading at around $57,000-$58,000.

What rattled market commentators on X came from Kraken’s statement that its systems processed the orders correctly. The security team found no evidence of a breach or compromised accounts, and all completed transactions will remain valid.

Data highlighted by CryptoReviewing, though, showed similarly extreme moves across countless CAD-denominated markets, including ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, USDT, and even against the US dollar. Kraken data independently confirms that ETH/CAD fell below C$800 while USD/CAD printed as low as 0.3. This indicated that the common problem was the Canadian-dollar side of the order books rather than the underlying crypto assets themselves.

Additionally, this incident lasted significantly longer than a typical flash crash, which is usually completed within seconds. Kraken market data suggests BTC/CAD remained materially disconnected for hours before normalizing toward the broader market around 10:00 UTC.

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What Does It Mean?

The most evident and likely explanation is quite simply: liquidity disappeared. When aggressive market sellers hit an order book without enough bids near the prevailing market price, their orders continue executing against progressively lower bids. In a sufficiently thin market, it can lead to the imbalance above.

CryptoReviewing described the event as an example of what can happen when liquidity vanishes during a crash. KALEO, on the other hand, offered a more optimistic interpretation.

The popular analyst noted that BTC effectively revisited its post-FTX lows around $16,900 on Kraken in a single move. He argued that whoever triggered the selling may ultimately have helped mark a broader market bottom.