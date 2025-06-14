Reports have emerged about a hours-long phone conversation between the heads of state of the US and Russia, where topics ranged from the growing tension in the Middle East to Donald Trump’s birthday.

According to some publications, the POTUS described the Israel-Iran situation as “very alarming,” as there’s no closure in sight.

BREAKING: President Trump tells Putin that the situation in the Middle East is “very alarming.” — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 14, 2025

Recall the events that transpired between the two nations located in the Middle East as Israel hit Iran first on Friday morning, killing over 70 people in the process, including high-end generals and nuclear scientists. Iran responded last night, but the damage was significantly less.

Although Trump previously expressed hope that Iran could be closer to signing a nuclear deal now, he and Putin were reportedly concerned about the recent escalation, as the conflict is nowhere near a resolution.

Nevertheless, both still “did not rule out a return to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program,” reported the Moscow Times, citing a statement from the Kremlin.

Israel’s attack against Iran earlier this week had an immediate and profound impact on the cryptocurrency market, with BTC slumping from a Thursday peak of $108,500 to under $103,000 on Friday morning.

Iran’s response failed to influence the market in a similar manner, but BTC is back in the red after Trump’s most recent remarks. Some analysts warned that the largest cryptocurrency could plunge below $80,000 if the sell-off intensifies and it fails to maintain the $100,000 support.