After an unsuccessful attempt to break past the $70,000 mark this week, bitcoin briefly dipped below $67,000 before staging a modest recovery.

Despite the brief pullback, data indicates a renewed interest from retail investors, which is typically seen as a strong indicator of broader market sentiment.

Bitcoin Retail Activity Returns

CryptoQuant’s latest analysis reveals a resurgence in retail on-chain activity after a four-month lull. One key indicator is the volume of on-chain transactions under $10,000, which reflects the involvement of smaller, non-institutional investors. These transactions are highly sensitive to market sentiment and often react more to news than underlying fundamentals, helping gauge the flow of capital among retail participants.

Over the past 30 days, retail demand has grown by 13%. This is a significant shift compared to the previous months of declining activity. CryptoQuant’s analysis noted that this level of participation was last seen in March when bitcoin neared its most recent all-time high.

During this quiet period, whale investors continued to maintain a high volume of transactions, absorbing BTC while retail activity waned. The recent rise in bitcoin prices has reignited small investor interest, suggesting a lower risk aversion and the potential for more retail-driven momentum ahead.

So far this year, bitcoin has risen 60%, climbing from $42,280 at the start of the year to $67,000 at press time. In October alone, the asset appreciated by 8%.

Several factors have backed this bullish trend. In addition to increased whale activity, investors are increasingly pricing in a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve in November.

Optimism is further boosted by pro-crypto Donald Trump’s growing chances in the 2024 presidential race. Additionally, the Fear and Greed Index continues to reflect traders’ strong confidence in Bitcoin.

Parabolic Phase

Ted Pillows’ recent tweet also offered an optimistic outlook on bitcoin’s market trajectory. He said that the downtrend has officially ended, signaling the beginning of a new phase for BTC holders.

According to the market analyst, the asset has now moved past its period of consolidation and accumulation, suggesting that it could potentially be preparing for a parabolic phase.

Another market analyst, Doctor Magic, highlighted a steady decline in stablecoin dominance since mid-2024. Such a trend typically precedes significant price increases in major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. The falling dominance of stablecoins suggests that investors believe BTC will gain value against the USD, thereby indicating rising investor confidence and a growing risk appetite as the market prepares for the next leg up.