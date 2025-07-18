Bitcoin has achieved a new milestone in on-chain metrics, with its realized cap reaching $1 trillion for the first time ever.

According to blockchain data provider Glassnode, 25% of that total, representing around $250 billion, flowed in during 2025 alone.

New Record

As Glassnode explained in a July 18 post on X, Realized Cap offers a fundamentally different perspective from the more traditional Market Cap. It values each BTC based on the price it last moved on-chain, tracking the aggregate cost basis of the entire supply. This makes it a powerful indicator of the actual capital stored within the Bitcoin network.

The metric has been growing steadily since 2023, when it was under $400 billion. Its milestones have historically marked pivotal points in BTC’s trajectory, with such events often bringing with them sustained upward momentum and broader market adoption.

For instance, when it crossed the $850 billion threshold in early 2025, nearly $500 billion in new capital flowed into Bitcoin. This event coincided with strong bullish signals, including a price breakout above $87,000 in April, driven primarily by institutional accumulation and whale buying, not retail speculation.

This record-breaking $1 trillion mark is no different. It comes after BTC hit a new all-time high (ATH) beyond $123,000, driven by increased institutional involvement in the asset.

Recently, we have seen exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and major corporations trigger massive inflows into BTC. For example, spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $50 billion in fresh capital in just one year, with BlackRock’s IBIT alone pulling in more than $48 billion since launch.

Corporate adoption is also accelerating, with organizations like Strategy and Metaplanet expanding their BTC holdings. As of mid-2025, over 150 public companies hold the flagship cryptocurrency as a treasury asset, collectively controlling more than 725,000 BTC. This represents a 135% increase from the previous year.

Market Outlook

Bitcoin’s price is currently hovering around $119,500, just 3% below its recent ATH. While the last 24 hours showed slight gains of 1.5% at the time of this writing, the asset has demonstrated impressive resilience and steady appreciation across longer timeframes, with its price an 84% improvement over the past year.

The OG crypto has also gained 14% in the last month and added 9.4% over the past two weeks, even though its modest 1.26% uptick across seven days means it has fared poorly compared to the global crypto market’s 6.50% jump in the same period.