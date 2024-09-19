TL;DR

SHIB saw a 5% daily rise, with speculation of a 10,000% rally, though it’s highly unlikely.

XRP gained 1% in the past 24 hours, with predictions of a potential surge to $5 or even $27.

BTC hit $62,000 after the Fed’s rate cut and some believe this could be the starting point of a new all-time high.

BTC’s Resurgence

Last but not least, we will touch upon the primary cryptocurrency, which has also been at the forefront of gains over the past 24 hours. BTC reclaimed $62,000 hours after the Fed lowered the benchmark, while bullish analysts expect a further jump in the following months.





The X user Bluntz advised investors to stay in the ecosystem, claiming this will be the next “BTC ATH rip.”



“This will be the last macro leg higher, you got about 3-4 more months to make as much money as possible,” the trader envisioned.

Captain Faibik was optimistic, too, expecting bulls to test the $68,000 level “in the coming days.”

The Odds of an Epic SHIB Bull Run

The second-largest meme coin experienced an uptrend lately, with its price rising by 5% in the past 24 hours and currently trading at around $0.00001392. This comes at a time when the entire cryptocurrency market headed north following the US Fed’s decision to lower interest rates by 0.5%.

Earlier this week, one popular analyst speculated that Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be poised for an outrageous price explosion. The X user, who has almost 150,000 followers, claimed the token could erase two zeroes from its valuation in the future.

The projected rally would put SHIB’s price at $0.001392, representing a nearly 10,000% increase. It is worth noting that the meme coin’s market capitalization must reach approximately $800 billion for this forecast to happen.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is the only cryptocurrency whose market cap exceeds that mark, making the prediction highly unlikely (to say the least).

How’s XRP Doing?

Ripple’s XRP is also in the green, albeit registering less substantial gains than the rest of the leading cryptocurrencies. It keeps trading at around $0.58, or a 1% rise compared to the figure observed on September 18.



Despite moving somewhat sideways, some enthusiasts believe the token could be on the verge of an exponential pump. The X user Max (CEO and founder of the crypto analysis platform BecauseBitcoin) is among the examples, revealing that he recently entered the ecosystem as an investor. The BTC bull purchased “a lot of” XRP, predicting its price to skyrocket to $5 sometime next year.

EGRAG CRYPTO was even more bullish, outlining five different scenarios for the future. The most optimistic depicts XRP trading at the ridiculous $27.