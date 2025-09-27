Altcoins are facing intense pressure as Bitcoin slipped below $110K, which triggered over $1.1 billion in long liquidations on a 24-hour scale.

75% of the losses came from alts and nearly 45% from ETH alone after it broke below $4,000. But upside potential remains intact.

Alt Season Ends or Just Paused?

According to the latest update shared by Altcoin Vector, the Market Phase has rotated back to Bitcoin after 79 days of Ethereum dominance and swings through mid- and small-cap tokens. ETH’s season lasted 68 days, during which it lifted the asset from $2,200 to a $4,900 ATH before the shift.

Despite this, this rotation does not spell the end of altcoin upside potential. Bitcoin remains the key driver, and once it stabilizes and forms a bottom, altcoins could regain momentum. Despite BTC’s dip, the Risk-Off Signal remains steady, which means that there is no structural fragility. This suggests that early signs of a possible bottoming process could be taking shape across the market.

At a time when shorter-term price swings and Bitcoin-led rotations are distracting traders, crypto analyst Moustache said that altcoins are quietly shaping a long-term technical pattern that many investors seem to overlook.

According to his latest observation, most altcoins have been forming a Cup & Handle structure over the past four years, which happens to be a classic bullish setup in technical analysis. This long consolidation indicates that the market is preparing for a significant upward move.

Calm Before Explosive Rebound

Swissblock’s latest analysis also revealed that the crypto market is currently in a reset phase and signals a potential opportunity ahead. Historically, their Aggregated Impulse indicator, which tracks exponential price structures across the top 350 assets, has accurately flagged major bottoms.

Since 2024, the last seven times this signal triggered, BTC subsequently rallied 20-30%, while altcoins surged 50-150%. Currently, 22% of altcoins are showing negative impulse, which places the market near the historical bottom zone of 15-25%.

Swissblock noted that once this reset completes, Ethereum and other altcoins typically lead the next rotation. As such, patient investors could see substantial gains as market momentum shifts.