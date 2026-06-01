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Bitcoin’s Price Drops Toward $71K as Total Liquidations Surpass $500 Million

Another sudden drop took place in the crypto markets, causing over $130 million in liquidations in less than an hour.
George Georgiev
By George Georgiev

Bitcoin’s price took yet another hit in recent hours, dropping toward $71,000 after failing to maintain the weekend momentum that took it to about $74,000.

The asset fell by roughly 3% on the day, touching an intraday low near $71,300.

BTCUSD_2026-06-01_17-33-41
Source: TradingView

It’s also important to note that the sudden decline triggered a wave of forced liquidations across the crypto derivatives market. Data from CoinGlass shows that total liquidations surpassed $500 million for the past 24 hours, with $135 million of that happening in the last hour alone. Many traders were caught on the wrong side of the move, and long positions accounted for the majority of the wipeout. This also indicates that many traders were expecting a continuation higher after Bitcoin’s earlier attempt to stabilize near $74,000.

Screenshot 2026-06-01 175945
Source: Coinglass

BTC was among the leading assets by liquidation volume, alongside Ethereum, which is oftentimes the case during market-wide wipeouts.

The selloff comes after days of fragile price action, during which the cryptocurrency repeatedly failed to reclaim higher resistance levels. With BTC now hovering close to $71,000, the market appears to be entering a more defensive and bearish phase. A deeper break below this area could intensify selling pressure and potentially trigger another round of volatility.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price
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About the author

George Georgiev
George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.