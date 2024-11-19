Bitcoin’s price aimed at $92,000 but to no avail so far as the bears has managed to defend that level.

Many altcoins are on the retreat today, with XRP ADA and PEPE dropping hard. In contrast, HBAR has outperformed the rest of the top 50 alts.

BTC Remains Above $91K

The Trump-victory-induced rally culminated last Wednesday when the primary cryptocurrency neared $94,000 to chart a fresh all-time high. At the time, reports started to emerge indicating that the asset had reached its local peak and could take a while longer to resume its bull run and challenge $100,000.

The following week or so has been quite choppy. BTC fell below $87,000 on a couple of occasions at the end of the business week but bounced off and stopped at around $90,000 during the weekend.

Sunday evening and Monday started with more impressive gains as bitcoin tapped $92,000. However, the bears intercepted the move and didn’t allow any further increases despite MicroStrategy’s continuous massive BTC buys.

As of now, the cryptocurrency trades in a range between $91,000 and $92,000. Its market cap remains above $1.8 trillion on CG and its dominance over the altcoins is close to 56.5%.

DOGE Recovers Some Ground

Most larger-cap alts are in the red today. ETH, SOL, BNB, SHIB, BCH, and SUI are with minor losses, while XRP, ADA, AVAX, and WIF have dropped by up to 6.5%.

PEPE has lost the most value over the past day, dropping by 7.5%. As a result, the third-largest meme coin now struggles to maintain $0.00002.

In contrast, the largest of the meme token sphere has risen by nearly 3% and is close to $0.39. XTZ has returned to the top 100 alts after a 36% daily surge that has pushed its price to over $1.1. HBAR is the other notable gainer over the past day, having surged by 27% to $0.14.

The total crypto market cap has declined slightly since yesterday but it is still above $3.2 trillion on CG.