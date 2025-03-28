Bitcoin briefly surpassed $88,000 earlier this week, amidst a recovery following several catalysts, including GameStop’s surprise $1.3 billion capital raise for Bitcoin allocation. Despite this surge, the crypto asset quickly retraced, falling by 3% over the past 24 hours, as traders appear to have cashed in on the brief relief rally.

However, BTC flows across all exchanges suggest that a strong rally may come to fruition soon.

Bitcoin Withdrawals on the Rise

CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, focusing on the total Bitcoin inflow and outflow from exchanges, indicates a massive upside potential for the largest crypto asset. If the total flow is positive, it generally signals a bearish trend due to increased selling pressure. On the other hand, negative flow suggests a bullish outlook, as more Bitcoin is withdrawn from exchanges, which implies investor confidence and expectations of a price increase.

The analysis shows that since February 6 of this year, there has been a significant increase in Bitcoin withdrawals across exchanges. Historically, such outflows have been associated with rising asset prices, which, in turn, signal that investors are accumulating and transferring their holdings to cold wallets in anticipation of future gains.

This trend indicates a growing sense of market confidence, which could mean that a price rally may be on the horizon.

Additionally, the analysis highlights the relationship between Bitcoin inflows, outflows, and net flow. Higher inflows indicate increased selling pressure, while higher outflows reflect investor confidence and are typically bullish for the price.

With recent data showing a large negative net flow, there is speculation that the asset’s price could experience upward volatility in the near future. If these trends continue, the market may see a major shift in favor of buyers, thereby resulting in a potential rally.

Strong Intitutional Demand

On the institutional side of things, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US extended their positive flow streak to 10 consecutive days on Thursday. This represented the longest inflow run since December.

According to SoSoValue data, these investment vehicles saw a total daily net inflow of $89 million on that day. Fidelity’s FBTC dominated the figures, contributing $97.14 million, while BlackRock’s IBIT also saw nearly $4 million in inflows.

However, Invesco’s BTCO experienced an outflow of nearly $7 million, and WisdomTree’s BTCW saw $5 million exit the fund.