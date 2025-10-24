Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on These 3 Key Factors

Bitcoin’s next move higher will be determined by at least three factors, according to analysts.

Bitcoin has been rangebound for the past week, trading around a support and resistance zone at $108,000; however, its next move up could be very soon, say analysts.

This year has largely been a “positioning reset for Bitcoin’s market structure in spot and derivatives,” said crypto entrepreneur Joe Consorti on Thursday. He added that there has been long-term holder distribution above $100k and $110k, “paired with macro headwinds preventing a sustained bid to counteract the distribution,” and this has all been capped off by a major liquidation event that reset positioning in derivatives.

Three Drivers of BTC in Q4

Its next major move will be driven by the US government reopening after more than three weeks of shutdown and a meeting to discuss trade tariffs between the US and Chinese presidents.

“Now that leverage has been flushed, the government will reopen soon, and the Trump-Xi meeting is on the horizon, Bitcoin should pick up into year-end.”

He added that the US central bank is also growing more supportive, and “managers are going to rebalance into risk by year-end.”

“It’s hard not to be bullish over the next several months and throughout 2026 despite the horrible sentiment.”’

A Federal Reserve rate cut, which is virtually guaranteed next week, is also very bullish for Bitcoin and crypto markets. It is unlikely that any surprises with today’s CPI inflation report will deter the Fed from cutting rates, as it is primarily focused on labor market woes.

Investor Fred Krueger also pointed out that there will be two rate cuts this year, then a third expected in January, which could prolong the cycle.

“Rate cut in 6 days. Then again in 48 days. Then again in 97 days. Then we have a new Fed Chair in May who will make Bernanke look like Paul Volker. Enjoy missing out on the next bull market, cycle theorists.”

Trader ‘Stockmoney Lizards’ observed that no primary indicator was flagging red, but there may be some short-term bearish indicators.

“This currently is a buy-the-dip opportunity for me.”

Bitcoin

Support is support, until it is broken.

Resistance is resistance, until broken.

A bull market is a bull market, until it is over. No major indicator is flagging “red”. There may be some signs like bearish divergences on MACD, RSI … etc. These are only valid in the… pic.twitter.com/hQIRLFPVo6 — Stockmoney Lizards (@StockmoneyL) October 23, 2025

Total Cap Looks Ok

Total market capitalization looks fine if it can hold the current zone, said ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ on Friday. It was around $3.8 trillion following a 1.7% on the day at the time of writing.

“Yes, we’ve seen a massive flush out and a lot of pain for many market participants. But it’s often exactly those events that end up creating interesting spots.”

The Total Crypto Market Cap is still looking fine if it can hold on to this green zone. Yes, we’ve seen a massive flush out and a lot of pain for many market participants. But it’s often exactly those events that end up creating interesting spots. For now, eyes on this current… pic.twitter.com/8ldz8KQEg0 — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) October 23, 2025