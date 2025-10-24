Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on These 3 Key Factors

Bitcoin’s next move higher will be determined by at least three factors, according to analysts.
Martin Young
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 @ 06:08 UTC

Share:

Share:

Bitcoin has been rangebound for the past week, trading around a support and resistance zone at $108,000; however, its next move up could be very soon, say analysts.

This year has largely been a “positioning reset for Bitcoin’s market structure in spot and derivatives,” said crypto entrepreneur Joe Consorti on Thursday. He added that there has been long-term holder distribution above $100k and $110k, “paired with macro headwinds preventing a sustained bid to counteract the distribution,” and this has all been capped off by a major liquidation event that reset positioning in derivatives.

Three Drivers of BTC in Q4

Its next major move will be driven by the US government reopening after more than three weeks of shutdown and a meeting to discuss trade tariffs between the US and Chinese presidents.

“Now that leverage has been flushed, the government will reopen soon, and the Trump-Xi meeting is on the horizon, Bitcoin should pick up into year-end.”

He added that the US central bank is also growing more supportive, and “managers are going to rebalance into risk by year-end.”

“It’s hard not to be bullish over the next several months and throughout 2026 despite the horrible sentiment.”’

A Federal Reserve rate cut, which is virtually guaranteed next week, is also very bullish for Bitcoin and crypto markets. It is unlikely that any surprises with today’s CPI inflation report will deter the Fed from cutting rates, as it is primarily focused on labor market woes.

Investor Fred Krueger also pointed out that there will be two rate cuts this year, then a third expected in January, which could prolong the cycle.

“Rate cut in 6 days. Then again in 48 days. Then again in 97 days. Then we have a new Fed Chair in May who will make Bernanke look like Paul Volker. Enjoy missing out on the next bull market, cycle theorists.”

Trader ‘Stockmoney Lizards’ observed that no primary indicator was flagging red, but there may be some short-term bearish indicators.

You may also like:

“This currently is a buy-the-dip opportunity for me.”

Total Cap Looks Ok

Total market capitalization looks fine if it can hold the current zone, said ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ on Friday. It was around $3.8 trillion following a 1.7% on the day at the time of writing.

“Yes, we’ve seen a massive flush out and a lot of pain for many market participants. But it’s often exactly those events that end up creating interesting spots.”

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto
News Icon

About the author

Martin Young
Contact:

Martin has been writing on cybersecurity and infotech for over two decades. He has previous trading experience and has been covering developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry since 2017.