"The Matrix is real. Not buying the game. Buying the dip," Merlijn The Trader said.

Everyone seems to be talking about GTA VI right now. After all, people have waited more than a decade for the new Grand Theft Auto, which is expected to be one of the most realistic games ever made. The anticipation has reached meme status online, with some joking that seemingly impossible things happened before Rockstar finally released the latest version.

And with GTA VI finally hitting the shelves, some market observers wonder whether the launch could coincide with a major turning point for Bitcoin. Here’s why.

The Interesting Parallel

X user Merlijn The Trader rewound the calendar to September 2013, when GTA V saw the light of day. The analyst noted that two weeks after the game’s release, BTC fell sharply toward $110, then rallied toward $1,150.

That said, he wondered whether history could repeat itself following the launch of the highly anticipated GTA VI, which is scheduled to go live later today (November 19).

“The Matrix is real. Not buying the game. Buying the dip,” he stated.

It is important to note that BTC’s drop in 2013 coincided with the FBI’s shutdown of the Silk Road darknet marketplace, a development that was likely a far more significant catalyst for the price crash.

Meanwhile, speculation has been growing that GTA VI could feature some form of crypto integration. Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen, and it is even less clear if Bitcoin would be among the supported digital assets.

Some of the Latest Predictions

According to CF, BTC may spend the next one to two months trading sideways, thus “driving the timeline crazy.” The analyst believes this consolidation could end in December 2026 or January 2027 when the asset could begin climbing towards $100,000.

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As of this writing, BTC trades near $64,000, down 13% for the week. Some think a potential reason for the decline is the upcoming IPO of AI giant Anthropic, whose shares are expected to begin trading later today and which may be draining capital from the crypto market. However, a similar pattern was observed earlier this year ahead of SpaceX’s IPO, when BTC headed south in the weeks leading up to the listing and posted a substantial rebound once the IPO hype faded.

The actions of one whale, though, suggest the price may dump even more in the short term. Max Crypto revealed that a mysterious market participant recently opened a $90 million short position on BTC with 13x leverage, saying the investor has made over $10 million in profits in the past week.

Beyond the size of the bet itself, the move may trigger panic and prompt other traders to adopt a more cautious stance, causing another wave of panic selling.