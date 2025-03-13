According to CryptoQuant, the cryptocurrency market is currently in an oversold state following a strong correction. Bitcoin holdings for less than one month saw a notable surge in March and December 2024, reaching 23% and 24.5%, respectively.

This pattern was accompanied by a market correction, which drove Bitcoin’s Market Value to the Realized Value (MVRV) ratio of 1.8. This figure is close to the 2024 crash low of 1.71.

Rebound Opportunity

Analysts indicate that if Bitcoin’s value were to decline further to the $70,000 range, the MVRV ratio would mirror levels seen at the correction’s lowest point. Despite this, weakened market sentiment has caused altcoins to surrender most of their recent gains, leaving a majority of investors without profits in this cycle.

This trend implies that the market has already experienced a significant lightening of investor positions, thereby creating conditions conducive to a rebound without the need for further sharp declines.

Currently, the market is navigating the final phase of an upward cycle, which is marked by increased risk and challenging investment conditions. However, with the oversold condition now evident, the probability of a market rebound is growing. While the market’s current state points to an impending rebound, it remains premature to confirm the onset of a sustained bear market, CryptoQuant said in its report.

“It is crucial to closely monitor the following factors: The strength and magnitude of the rebound; Whale movements and changes in on-chain data at the time of the rebound; The correlation with stock market and economic trends.”

Bitcoin’s Expanding User Base Signals

Certain cohorts of Bitcoin holders have started accumulating despite the intense volatility in the market. In addition, the total number of Bitcoin holders, defined as non-empty wallets, has surpassed 54.71 million and is now approaching its all-time high of 54.72 million recorded on January 19th of this year – just 0.018% away from that peak.

This increase was primarily due to two key factors – network growth and larger wallets splitting into smaller ones. Despite Bitcoin experiencing nearly eight weeks of extreme price volatility following its $109,000 all-time high in January, the expanding user base reflected amid recent market turbulence.