Grayscale remains bullish on crypto’s future, but warns that AI-related uncertainty could drive market sentiment in the near-term.

Grayscale said crypto markets appear oversold despite a sharp downturn, while longer-term fundamentals remain intact.

The firm believes the market’s near-term direction will largely depend on uncertainty surrounding the AI sector rather than blockchain fundamentals.

Worst Stretch in History

Bitcoin fell to $55,000 on November 21, breaking below its previous low of $58,000 recorded on July 1. The decline is the longest bear market in BTC’s history, lasting at least 411 days, although the drawdown has been relatively shallow at 56%.

In its latest report, Grayscale explained that public blockchain fundamentals remain solid and added that current valuations could offer an attractive entry point for investors with a medium- to long-term outlook.

Despite this, risks surrounding AI-related assets remain elevated, given the recent political developments affecting data center construction, volatility due to Nvidia’s leadership, outages across major institutions and technology platforms, Anthropic’s IPO, as well as claims that Claude solved a long-standing mathematical problem.

Bitcoin’s recovery this week didn’t last long as the price slipped back below $60,000 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mike McGlone is not backing away from his $10,000 Bitcoin call. The Bloomberg Intelligence strategist reiterated that years of easy money have pushed markets too far, leaving investors exposed as liquidity dries up and speculation unwinds. He expects Bitcoin to keep struggling, while smaller tokens like Dogecoin could end up potentially losing most of their value. Strategy, Michael Saylor’s BTC-heavy company, could also find itself under pressure if prices fall further.

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Saylor Doubles Down

Saylor, on the other hand, thinks Bitcoin is heading to $10 million, and Strategy intends to keep buying along the way. Speaking in Miami on November 23, he said banks lending against the crypto asset could change the market by giving holders access to cash without having to sell their coins. That could remove some of the selling pressure that has historically hit Bitcoin whenever investors needed liquidity.

He also said between $50 billion and $60 billion worth of Bitcoin is already being financed through BlackRock’s IBIT ETF, and up to 12 banks are involved. Saylor expects borrowing against the asset to become much easier as more lenders enter the space. Strategy is also expanding its digital credit business, which Saylor claims has reached $15 billion in roughly 18 months. The company plans to grow it further, using the proceeds to acquire more BTC.