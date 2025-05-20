Bitcoin is currently seeing an interesting trend being played out. In fact, new data suggest that buying sentiment remains favorable for further upside, implying it may be premature to consider exiting.

Though it’s hard to pinpoint when Bitcoin might top its previous high, the current on-chain and market data signals remain very “constructive.”

Bitcoin Rally Looks Different This Time

According to a new report from CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s recent price rebound shows signs of strength without the usual indicators of market overheating. In previous cycles, every time Bitcoin hit a new all-time high, Binance recorded a sharp spike in both market buy volume and funding rates. These surges were typically followed by significant corrections as the market cooled off, as seen clearly in the first two major rallies of this cycle.

However, the latest rebound appears different. As Bitcoin approaches previous highs once again, funding rates remain stable, and market buy volume on Binance is actually declining. While some may view this as a lack of momentum, CryptoQuant suggests it reflects a more sustainable, healthy rally.

Unlike the earlier overheated rallies that triggered sharp corrections and mass investor exits, the current trend shows that the market remains relatively light and cautious. Despite improved sentiment, on-chain data indicates that buying pressure is increasing gradually rather than surging all at once. In fact, market buy volume has shown a steady upward trajectory since 2023, which is indicative of continued bullish interest.

As such, the underlying data – from funding rates to buy volumes – supports a constructive market outlook while the absence of overheating further suggests this rally may be more durable than previous ones.

Bitcoin Primed for June Rally?

As reported by CryptoPotato earlier, Bitcoin’s Realized Capitalization has reached a record $906 billion, which reflects rising investor confidence and strong on-chain fundamentals. The metric has increased for four consecutive weeks.

Since May 8, Bitcoin has attracted $14.4 billion in new capital, with large holders (100-1,000 BTC) increasing their combined balance by 122,540 BTC – a 2.2% rise. While most institutional ETFs remained cautious, BlackRock expanded its holdings by 10,302 BTC. This sustained capital inflow may set the stage for a breakout, especially if Bitcoin manages to retain the $104,731 resistance. The next target could be $107,757.

Meanwhile, improving tech earnings, reduced AI capex fears, political optimism under Trump, and upcoming FTX payouts are some of the factors that could help Bitcoin into a strong June rally.