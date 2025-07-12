The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has long expanded beyond its own industry and has maintained a place within the top largest assets by that metric for a while.

Its latest price surge recorded earlier this week allowed it to create history by charting a new all-time high close to $119,000. Although this move has seen some resistance and BTC is now down by over a grand, its market cap has overtaken the second-largest precious metal and one of the most influential companies in the world.

BTC Above Silver, Alphabet

Who could have predicted such a development 15 years ago when a peer-to-peer electronic system was launched by an unknown creator? Or a decade ago when it was being ridiculed by countless traditionalists. Or even three years ago, when it had become more mainstream after a surge to roughly $70,000 but then crumbled under pressure to under $20,000 within months amid industry-wide wipeouts, scams, failures, and everything in between.

Fast forward to July 2025, this same network, which was once a mere decentralized system for sharing value over the Internet, has become a global phenomenon. It has been adopted by countries, world leaders use it in their election campaigns, the largest wealth managers have launched ETFs tracking its underlying asset, and more.

And speaking about that underlying asset, its price just made history this week by skyrocketing to a fresh all-time high (for the third time this year) at almost $119,000. Naturally, this pushed its market capitalization to new peaks of its own as the metric stands close to $2.350 trillion now (that’s a trillion with a T).

Data from CompaniesMarketCap shows that this same asset, which was not that long ago worth pennies, has now become the sixth-largest global asset by market capitalization. Its most recent victims on the way up include Alphabet (market cap of $2.192 trillion) and silver ($2.2 trillion).

The graph above shows that Amazon stands next in line if bitcoin’s price ascent continues, while Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are way further ahead. Gold remains the indisputed leader, with a market cap of well over $22.5 trillion.

Where’s ETH?

The second-largest cryptocurrency also experienced a substantial price revival this week, hitting $3,000 for the first time since February. Its market capitalization climbed to over $350 billion, which places it near the top 30 assets by this metric.

In fact, ETH has surpassed the likes of Bank of America and SAP, while another precious metal (platinum) stands in its way next, with a market cap of almost $370 billion.