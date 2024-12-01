Bitcoin is making another push toward the coveted six-figure milestone. On November 22, it came within $200 of the $100,000 mark after hitting $99,800, fueling analyst expectations of an imminent breakthrough. However, the subsequent corrections raised concerns.

A catalyst for Bitcoin could be the growing narrative as a hedge against global macroeconomic risks and a trusted store of value.

Bitcoin’s Maturing Market

According to IntoTheBlock’s latest analysis, as governments explore the idea of strategic Bitcoin reserves, the risks of not holding the asset are becoming more evident. A common counterargument is Bitcoin’s historically high volatility, which some view as a barrier to its status as a store of value.

However, the on-chain analytic platform’s data shows that Bitcoin’s volatility has consistently decreased over time, even with occasional spikes. In fact, Bitcoin’s volatility now stands lower than that of stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

This trend indicates a maturing market, with institutional and national capital flows contributing to the asset’s stabilization. As volatility continues to decline and adoption grows, Bitcoin’s role as a wealth preservation tool is likely to strengthen further.

Bitcoin Stalls Below $100K, What’s Next?

In a statement to CryptoPotato, Sean Dawson, Head of Research at crypto trading platform Derive.xyz, said that while Bitcoin reaching $100K by December 1 remains unlikely, with only a 22.4% probability, the odds improve significantly over time. There is a 76.8% chance of BTC hitting $100K by January 2025, though the likelihood of maintaining this level by December 27 has dipped slightly to 40%, reflecting recent market fluctuations.

By January 2025, the probability of crossing $100K rises to 44%, with a potential boost expected around Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Looking further ahead, the chance of Bitcoin exceeding $200K is 4% by late March but will climb to 14% by September.

Meanwhile, Ecoinometrics’s latest analysis revealed that Bitcoin’s current pause below the $100,000 mark coincided with a slowdown in ETF inflows this week. Despite the deceleration, overall momentum remains strong, reflecting institutional interest, the platform added. The observed lull is likely tied to the natural reallocation phase following significant Q4 investments by institutions.

According to Ecoinometrics, a resurgence in Bitcoin’s upward trajectory may require either the start of a new quarter or a surge of FOMO-driven buying. Additionally, the timing of this slowdown aligns with the Thanksgiving holiday, which could temporarily impact trading activity. Next week will be pivotal in determining whether the trend resumes or if Q4’s strong momentum begins to taper off.