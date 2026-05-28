Bitcoin’s Famous CME Gaps to Disappear Forever as CME Group Launches 24/7 Futures Trading

Say goodbye to the popular CME gap. Bitcoin futures and options trading goes 24/7.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin futures and options on its Globex platform.

CME Group announced that it will be entering the around-the-clock cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin futures and options trading will be available 24/7 starting this Friday on the Globex trading platform. There will only be a 60-minute maintenance pause every single Sunday from 18:00 to 19:00 UTC+8.

CME Goes 24/7 for Bitcoin Futures, Ending the “CME Gap” Era CME Group announced that it will officially enter the around-the-clock crypto market. Starting this Friday, CME Bitcoin futures and options will trade 24/7 on the Globex electronic trading platform, with only a… pic.twitter.com/VovH5TIDvF — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 28, 2026

Essentially, this means the well-known, crowd-favorite CME gap, caused by weekend market closures, will be no more.

The CME gap became incredibly popular as Bitcoin futures started to gain popularity on CME years ago. In fact, many traders used them as a signal that the price will eventually revisit the closing price before the weekend, essentially “closing” the gap.