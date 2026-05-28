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Bitcoin’s Famous CME Gaps to Disappear Forever as CME Group Launches 24/7 Futures Trading

Say goodbye to the popular CME gap. Bitcoin futures and options trading goes 24/7.
George Georgiev
By George Georgiev

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin futures and options on its Globex platform.

CME Group announced that it will be entering the around-the-clock cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin futures and options trading will be available 24/7 starting this Friday on the Globex trading platform. There will only be a 60-minute maintenance pause every single Sunday from 18:00 to 19:00 UTC+8.

Essentially, this means the well-known, crowd-favorite CME gap, caused by weekend market closures, will be no more.

The CME gap became incredibly popular as Bitcoin futures started to gain popularity on CME years ago. In fact, many traders used them as a signal that the price will eventually revisit the closing price before the weekend, essentially “closing” the gap.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price
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About the author

George Georgiev
George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.