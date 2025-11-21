Bitcoin’s Crash to $82K Liquidates Andrew Tate, the ‘Anti-CZ’ Whale, and More: Details Inside

BTC plunged to $82,000 hours ago for the first time since April.

With almost $2 billion worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours due to the massive price crashes in the cryptocurrency industry, it’s no wonder that some well-known names have taken big hits.

Perhaps the most notable name, which was brought up by Lookonchain today, was Andrew Tate, who extended his quite painful streak on Hyperliquid, getting liquidated for the 84th time.

Andrew Tate(@Cobratate) opened another long on $BTC today — and got liquidated again in just an hour. He has now been liquidated 84 times in total on Hyperliquid.https://t.co/JmOjQaP4fF pic.twitter.com/aZl53BhxE4 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 21, 2025

Another big name in the cryptocurrency industry who received their fair share of fame is the so-called ‘Anti-CZ whale.’ The entity started opening positions in stark contrast to Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, including shorting ASTER after its massive run following CZ’s purchase last month.

At one point, their profit skyrocketed to almost $100 million, but it has decreased substantially by around 70% due to the latest market calamity.

This Anti-CZ Whale just got liquidated in the market crash! He was once a legend with nearly $100M in profit — now his profits have dropped to $30.4M.https://t.co/UR55h4gK7l pic.twitter.com/5Tnp9UVEae — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 21, 2025

Lastly, Lookonchain updated about Machi Big Brother, another popular futures trader who continues to double down on long positions, despite being currently in a loss of over $20 million.

The total value of wrecked positions across the entire market has shot up to almost $2 billion, according to data from CoinGlass. More than 400,000 traders have been wrecked within this timeframe. The single-largest wiped-out position took place on Hyperliquid and was worth $36.78 million.

Naturally, longs are responsible for the lion’s share, with $1.82 billion in liquidations. BTC leads the pack with almost $1 billion daily due to its massive collapse from $92,000 yesterday at this time to $82,000 as of press time.

Many altcoins, such as ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, and LINK, have posted even more significant losses of up to 15% in the case of Hyperliquid’s native token. The entire market cap has bled nearly $300 billion and is down to $2.930 trillion on CG.