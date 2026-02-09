Bitcoin’s (BTC) Sideways Phase Is a Trap Before a Deeper Crash (Analyst)

Bitcoin could revisit $87,000 during consolidation, but only as a chance to add shorts, and not confirmation of a trend.

Bitcoin (BTC) staged a modest recovery of almost 2% on Monday’s Asian trading hours after briefly dipping below $70,000 during the weekend. But prominent market commentators believe that the carnage is not yet over.

Doctor Profit, for one, believes that the asset is entering an extended sideways phase that is not a bullish consolidation but is a preparation for a deeper decline in the months ahead.

Sideways, Then Down

According to the analyst’s findings, Bitcoin is forming a new trading “box” between roughly $57,000 and $87,000, which represents a wide 33% range. He expects the price action to remain largely range-bound within these levels for weeks or even months.

Doctor Profit stated that this sideways behavior should not be interpreted as strength, but instead as a structural phase that typically precedes a breakdown in a broader bear market. Drawing a parallel to 2024, the analyst said BTC spent an entire year consolidating between $58,000 and $74,000 before breaking out above $100,000, and he repeatedly warned at the time that this range would later serve as a reference level during the next bear market.

That scenario is now playing out: Bitcoin is once again trading in the same price zone, but this time in a bearish context, where former consolidation areas act as structure rather than durable support. He expects that once the current sideways phase is complete, the crypto asset will break down below the box and end up targeting the $44,000-$50,000 region in the coming weeks or months.

Doctor Profit said that he is buying spot Bitcoin between $57,000 and $60,000, which he considers the local bottom of the current range, but not the final macro bottom of the bear market. He added that this area is likely to be tested multiple times during the sideways phase, which makes it suitable for range trades, while upside during this period could extend as high as $87,000, depending on market strength.

However, the analyst made it clear that $87,000 is not a guaranteed target and merely represents the upper boundary of what he expects during the consolidation. If price does approach that level, he said he would consider adding to existing short positions opened between $115,000 and $125,000, which he continues to hold in full.

Meanwhile, there is no immediate major downside while the market remains range-bound, as per Doctor Profit’s analysis. He described the coming period as “long and boring” while adding that the most aggressive long-term buying will only occur much lower, between the low $50,000s and the low $40,000s, where he believes Bitcoin will ultimately bottom, potentially around September or October.

“We are in a bear market. The bounces are temporary and exist to build liquidity for further downside.”

No Relief for BTC Bulls

Another pseudonymous analyst, Filbfilb, posted a Bitcoin chart on X wherein he compared the current market setup with the 2022 bear market, offering little encouragement for bulls.

His findings reveal that BTC is trading below the 50-week exponential moving average near $95,300, a level, according to the analyst, that is an important trend marker. Filbfilb suggested that losing this level leaves the crypto asset vulnerable, as recent price action resembles bear-market conditions rather than a recovery.

Market commentator BitBull also shared a similar forecast, saying that BTC’s “final capitulation hasn’t happened yet,” and that “a real bottom will form below the $50,000 level, where most of the ETF buyers will be underwater.”