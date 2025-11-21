Bitcoin’s (BTC) Cycle Reset: $82K Is Now the Line in the Sand

Bitcoin is trading at around $84,000 after a sharp drop of 35% from recent highs of over $126,000. The move follows an early lead in the market cycle, where the asset rallied to new all-time highs ahead of the 2024 halving. Analyst Rekt Capital noted that this placed Bitcoin 260 days ahead of its usual cycle rhythm. That lead has now been erased.

Since the halving, BTC spent over eight months moving sideways. The rejection from old highs, 550 days post-halving, aligns with historical cycle peaks. With the early acceleration now gone, attention is shifting to whether the current cycle could extend beyond past norms.

Market Cycle Resets After Early Acceleration

Bitcoin moved faster than expected into new highs before the halving in 2024, running well ahead of the standard timeline seen in previous cycles. That acceleration faded as the market stalled in a tight range from late 2024 into early 2025.

Remarkably, the recent price rejection occurred around the same time as past bull markets have peaked. This suggests the cycle has resynced with its historic rhythm. Rekt Capital questioned whether this reset could now lead to an extended cycle:

“What are the chances Bitcoin… managed to reduce the 260-day acceleration completely… to now also potentially Lengthen in its cycle considerably?”

Trendline Resistance and Bearish Patterns

Bitcoin has now recorded a 35% pullback, surpassing the 32% correction from earlier this year. A smaller drawdown of 13.5% occurred mid-2025. The latest correction comes after repeated failures to break above a long-term trendline. Each attempt has been rejected, showing that this resistance is holding firm.

In addition, a death cross has formed, where the short-term moving average crosses below the long-term average. In some cases, this has marked local bottoms, but in 2022, it became the start of a larger downward trend.

Meanwhile, Daan Crypto Trades noted this current drop is one of the hardest in the cycle. The correction has lasted 46 days and includes the sharp October 10 sell-off that heavily affected altcoins. Unlike earlier declines, this one has happened while stock markets and metals are reaching new highs.

$BTC This current correction is now in line with the previous larger drawdowns this cycle. Each had their own story. But this one is by far hitting the market the hardest. Especially considering it saw the massive 10/10 flush that completely destroyed alts. With that, for most… pic.twitter.com/Vg4fPSNwD8 — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) November 20, 2025

This mismatch has made the correction feel worse, especially as capital appears to be flowing into traditional markets rather than crypto.

$82K Emerges as Key Support

On-chain data points to $82,045 as the strongest support zone, according to analyst Ali Martinez. More than 825,000 BTC changed hands around this price. That level holds about 4.84% of the supply, making it a key area for buyers.

If the asset holds above $82K, it could stabilize. If it breaks, the next support may be between $60K and $70K, where prior buying interest has been recorded.