More wallets are joining Bitcoin's 10 BTC club, yet declining whale holdings suggest accumulation is still missing from the picture.

Bitcoin’s 10+ BTC wallet group is growing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean large holders are getting more bullish.

According to Santiment, the number of wallets holding at least 10 BTC has climbed to 150,770, which is its highest level since January 2026.

However, there’s a catch.

Whale Activity

Over the past four weeks, these holders have collectively shed more than 10,000 BTC, despite the growing wallet count. This has brought their combined holdings down to around 16.66 million BTC, or 82.85% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Interestingly, the recent plunge toward $55,000 may be drawing more wallets into this group, even as existing holders continue to distribute their coins.

“The next bullish confirmation is supply growth, not just wallet growth. More sharks and whales entering the 10+ club creates a stronger base, but a confident relief rally becomes much more convincing once their 82.85% supply share starts rising again. More large wallets plus renewed accumulation would be the cleaner signal that key stakeholders are turning aggressive.”

Ali Martinez, meanwhile, has spotted a potential shift in the crypto asset’s short-term outlook. The Tom DeMark Sequential has flashed a buy signal on Bitcoin’s 3-day chart, which appears to signal a rebound over the next one to four candlesticks. However, the $61,000 level remains important, as BTC needs to hold above that support trendline for the setup to remain intact. The analyst also said that the indicator correctly anticipated the last two sell-offs, which saw declines of over 6% and 25%.

On the resistance front, the asset has also dumped below a crucial demand zone despite a rebound on Sunday, according to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD).

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The data revealed that around 1.22 million BTC previously changed hands between $63,111 and $64,373, which makes this one of the more significant areas after the recent correction. If buyers manage to reclaim this range, Bitcoin could face relatively little major resistance until $77,000.

Heavy Exits

US Bitcoin spot ETFs are having a rough November, as outflows kept piling up week after week. So far, the funds have recorded just two days of inflows this month.

The first week saw $1.28 billion leave, followed by another $1.07 billion in the second week. This week hasn’t been much better, with outflows topping $1 billion once again.