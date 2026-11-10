Bitcoin’s $75K Selloff Isn’t Scaring These Holders, They’re Buying More BTC

Bitcoin continues to trade weakly, and while it may have fallen below $75,000, some of its larger holders aren’t backing away.

According to Santiment, wallets holding between 1 and 10 BTC have accumulated 10,076 coins over the past two weeks.

Holders Betting on a Rebound?

Those holding 10 to 100 BTC added another 4,131 coins during the same period. Together, these groups have scooped up more than 14,000 BTC while the market has been under pressure. Santiment said that this kind of accumulation during a sell-off could be a positive sign, particularly as retail sentiment remains heavily bearish.

The $75,000 level is now worth watching closely. If Bitcoin manages to hold above it and these wallets continue adding to their positions, a move back towards $78,000 and $80,000 could strengthen the case for a local bottom. However, a break below recent lows, followed by selling from these holders, would weaken that outlook.

“But historical probabilities point to key stakeholders usually being rewarded for going against the crowd.”

But the patience of small holders is being tested, as Santiment reported a loss of nearly 109,000 non-empty BTC wallets. The number of wallets had reached 59.99 million on October 16, narrowly missing the 60 million mark. Since then, around 108,700 wallets have disappeared. This doesn’t necessarily point to declining network activity, as smaller investors often consolidate holdings or empty their wallets during prolonged market downturns. Interestingly, such retail capitulation has historically appeared ahead of major recoveries, according to the findings.

Corporate Accumulation

On the corporate front, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has added another 1,036 Bitcoin to its growing stash, spending approximately $81.9 million between November 2 and November 8, 2026. The latest purchase came at an average price of $79,012 per BTC, taking the company’s total holdings to 850,364 units.

Strategy has now invested around $64.16 billion in its Bitcoin treasury, with an average purchase price of $75,456 per unit.

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Meanwhile, Strive bought another 29 Bitcoin for around $2.2 million between October 31 and November 6, at an average price of $75,721 per BTC. The latest purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 43,153, up from 43,124 units as of October 30, according to a Monday filing.