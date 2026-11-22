The Saturday massacre to a multi-year low didn't even make it in the top 10, according to the Kobeissi Letter.

Bitcoin’s latest capitulation began on Friday and culminated on Saturday morning with a major price plunge to $55,000, a level not seen in 26 months.

As violent as the crash was, it still pales in comparison with the record liquidation event from just over a year ago.

Big but Not Record-Setting

The developments that took place on Friday and Saturday caught thousands and thousands of traders off-guard. At one point, the number of liquidated traders was above 330,000 on a 24-hour scale. As the cryptocurrency dipped to $55,000, data showed that roughly $650 million in leveraged positions was wiped out within just 60 minutes. At this point, the asset had lost approximately $31,000 in a month and a half.

The overall liquidated positions for the 24-hour period surged to $2.7 billion, according to the analysts at the Kobeissi Letter. Their estimates showed that this became the 11th-largest liquidation event in crypto history.

BREAKING: Crypto markets saw $2.7 billion worth of levered positions liquidated in 24 hours amid last night’s drop in Bitcoin to its lowest level since September 2024. This officially marks the 11th-largest liquidation event in crypto market history. Since the October 2025 high, crypto markets have lost -$2.3 trillion in market cap. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 21, 2026

The all-time record belongs to the October 10, 2025, capitulation. At the time, BTC plummeted from $122,000 to roughly $105,000 on some exchanges and briefly near $101,000 on others after US President Donald Trump threatened China with sweeping new tariffs. The sudden move triggered an unprecedented $19.3 billion in liquidations within 24 hours.

Almost $17 billion of that total came from longs, while more than 1.66 million traders were liquidated. One particular position caught people’s attention as it exceeded $200 million.

You may also like:

This means that the latest $2.7 billion wipeout was only around 14% of the October 2025 record, despite BTC falling to a much lower absolute price.

$2.3T Gone From Crypto Markets

Aside from the liquidations, the broader damage to the market is perhaps even more worrisome. Kobeissi said the crypto market has lost approximately $2.3 trillion in capitalization since its October 2025 record.

According to CoinGecko, the total crypto market cap stood at around $4.4 trillion in Q4 2025. By the end of Q2 2026, the metric had dropped to approximately $2.1 trillion, meaning a more than 50% decline in just over a year. Bitcoin has erased all gains accumulated after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.