The latest Bitcoin sell-off has revived comparisons with June, when BTC recovered from around $59,000 following a similar pre-IPO decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by approximately 28% from its September peak ahead of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut on November 19.

That is an almost identical dip the OG crypto recorded around the time of the SpaceX IPO in June, and given that it then went on a run that took it above $80,000, some market watchers are wondering whether the same can happen again.

Bitcoin Repeats Its Pre-SpaceX Decline Ahead of Anthropic IPO

The comparisons were made in a November 19 post on X by CryptosRus, who shared a chart measuring peak-to-trough losses across the weeks before each company’s stock market debut.

It showed that before SpaceX went public around June 12, BTC’s price had dropped by almost 29% from a peak close to $83,000 in early May to near $59,000 in the first week of June. After that, the asset made a recovery, eventually going as high as $87,000 in September.

Something similar is also happening ahead of the Anthropic listing. After Bitcoin went to $87,400 on September 21, it started a steady decline that has it changing hands just above $63,000 at the time of writing, representing a drawdown of nearly 28% across 8 weeks.

“Same setup, same opportunity,” CryptosRus wrote, suggesting that the earlier recovery could offer a reference point for the current market.

That BTC drop near $63,000 triggered liquidations approaching $500 million, with positions worth more than $100 million wiped out in one hour.

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Data from CoinGecko shows the asset is nearly 2% lower than 24 hours ago, with the losses stretching to just over 14% across seven days and 21% in the last two weeks. In the previous month, the number one cryptocurrency has seen its price drop by almost 23%, while the plunge year-on-year stands at around 30%.

The timing of the asset’s weakness and the Anthropic IPO prompted speculation that investors may have been moving their capital into AI companies.

Anthropic Bags $81 Billion

Anthropic has now raised $81.3 billion through the sale of 980 million Class A common shares, giving it a $1.5 trillion valuation. That’s a fair few bucks above its original target range, reported to have been around $1.4 trillion, from selling at least 825 million shares at between $70 and $78.

For comparison, SpaceX raised about $75 billion from its own event, which involved the sale of 555.56 million shares and valued the company at $1.77 trillion.

That investor interest in Anthropic also extended to tokenized exposure, with an IPO token sale by Binance Wallet reportedly reaching its $500 million subscription cap in just four hours. That forced the exchange to close subscriptions early, with unsuccessful applicants set to receive a refund.