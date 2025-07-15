TL;DR

Bitcoin accumulator wallets hit a 2025 peak, adding 248K BTC worth $30B in recent weeks.

Whale short exposure shows market split, even as long-term holders continue to stack Bitcoin.

BTC inflows hit $3.7B last week, pushing assets under management to a record $211 billion.

Long-Term Holders Step Up Accumulation

Bitcoin wallets known for never selling have added about 248,000 BTC this month, according to data from CryptoQuant. These addresses are called “accumulators” because they only receive Bitcoin and have no record of moving units out.

The monthly average sits closer to 164,000 BTC, which means most of the recent buying happened in just a few weeks. At current prices, this stash is worth around $30 billion. It shows that some players are adding to their holdings even as Bitcoin trades near all-time highs.

Caution Remains If Prices Pull Back

If Bitcoin enters a correction or moves sideways for a while, some of these wallets may start selling. That would pull out their accumulator status and might result in a new supply in the market. Meanwhile, most of them are clinging.

This pattern signals a strong interest in holding BTC long term, even as price swings remain sharp. It’s not a guarantee of future price moves, but it adds context to recent demand.

At the same time, big trades over $1 million are showing short exposure. Joao Wedson from Alphractal says whales are currently leaning bearish based on tools that track volume and open interest.

If BTC whales are on the right path, I’m not sure…

But they’re clearly in Shorts! The Whale Sentiment Position tracks cumulative positions over $1M across multiple exchanges, combining CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) and Open Interest data.

It’s a powerful tool to… pic.twitter.com/97ze6rCMeB — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) July 14, 2025

These tools help follow what large wallets are doing across exchanges. The mixed signals between whales and accumulator wallets show that not everyone agrees on what comes next.

Key Levels After Recent Price Drop

Bitcoin was trading around $116,500 at the time of writing. That’s a drop of 4.5% in 24 hours, but still up 8% over the last week. Analyst Ali Martinez said the price recently hit a target near $121,000, with the next levels at $131,000, $144,000, and $158,000.

Some are pointing to a possible top around $200,000 later this year if the current chart pattern plays out. Nothing is certain, but the momentum remains strong for now.

Funds tied to crypto brought in $3.7 billion last week alone. That’s the second-biggest weekly inflow ever. Year-to-date inflows are now $22.7 billion.