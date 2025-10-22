Bitcoin Whales Getting Back Into TradFi Via ETFs Says BlackRock

Large Bitcoin bagholders are starting to swap their assets for shares in exchange-traded funds, according to BlackRock.

Bitcoin whales are moving their wealth from the blockchain onto Wall Street’s balance sheet, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are providing a novel way for the crypto-rich to get their coins into the traditional financial markets without selling them, it added.

The exchanges are tax-neutral swaps where no cash changes hands and no taxable sales occur.

Some Bitcoin whales are doing custom creations of IBIT, trading in their physical Bitcoin for shares of the ETF, for a “variety of benefits after discovering TradFi has its perks,” said ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Bitcoiners Getting Back into TradFi

Once Bitcoin is held as an ETF within a brokerage account, it becomes much easier to use as collateral for loans and include in estate planning.

It also provides access to higher-tier wealth management services and integration with traditional financial advisers and banks.

The moves from BTC into ETFs have been driven by the regulatory approval of “in-kind creations,” which enable the digital asset to be “swapped” for shares in the ETF without generating a taxable event.

BlackRock has already facilitated more than $3 billion of these conversions, according to its head of digital assets, Robbie Mitchnick.

Bitcoin whales are “waking up to the convenience of being able to hold their exposure within their existing financial adviser or private-bank relationship,” Mitchnick told Bloomberg.

“Life is just easier in TradFi land — we’ve spent a century perfecting integration, access, and security. Bitcoiners are finally realizing that,” said Wes Gray, founder and CEO of ETF firm Alpha Architect.

“The great irony, of course, is that Bitcoin was born to escape traditional finance — and now its biggest holders are trying to get back in.”

Bitcoin ETFs Bounce Back

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States reversed a four trading day trend of outflows on Tuesday with an aggregate inflow of $475 million.

BlackRock (IBIT) led the pack as usual with an inflow of $209 million following the previous five days when the product bled $440 million as Bitcoin prices tanked and failed to recover.

ARK Invest (ARKB) was the second largest inflow on Tuesday with $163 million, while there were smaller inflows for Fidelity, Bitwise, and VanEck.

There are now 155 crypto exchange-traded product filings tracking 35 different digital assets, which “could easily end up seeing over 200 hit the market in the next 12 months,” observed Balchunas, who described it as a “total land rush.”