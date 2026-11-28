The fourth quarter of the year has not been kind to the leading cryptocurrency, despite hopes of a prolonged run following the August and September rallies.

However, wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC have continued to accumulate, which, according to CryptoQuant, shows determination that was not seen in the 2018 and 2022 bear markets.

Breaking the Habit

The special report from CryptoQuant, shared with CryptoPotato, shows that these addresses, known as whale wallets within the crypto community, added 121,117 BTC between September 30 and November 21. They increased their combined balance by 4.29% to 2.947 million units.

There are two major discrepancies now. First, the cryptocurrency’s price actually tumbled by almost 30% within this timeframe, which is rather atypical given the substantial acquisitions. Second, such behavior from whales is quite unusual for this time of year.

Whale balances declined during seven of the nine fourth quarters since 2017, with only 2019 and 2020 recording increases. The historical Q4 average is a 0.43% monthly drop, whereas whales are currently accumulating at approximately 2.51% per month.

Their behavior differs substantially from previous bear markets, which is what raised more eyebrows. 52 days into Q4 2018, their holdings were down 0.06%. During the same period in 2022, they had reduced their exposure to BTC by 1.29%. This year, they have increased their balances by 4.29%. Cumulative whale exchange inflows are also lower than during the previous two bear markets.

CryptoPotato reported in October that whale balances reached their highest level since November 2025, even as BTC’s price had already started to crack. Another group of large wallets withdrew more than $770 million worth of the asset through Wintermute.

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Buying Even as Profits Disappear

Unrealized profits among addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC have collapsed from $124.7 billion on September 30 to just $23.8 billion, while the profit margin for this cohort of investors has dumped to just 5.7%, its lowest level of the year.

Some whales are already realizing losses, with addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC booking a net $2.1 billion loss during Q4, equivalent to roughly $41 million per day. Previous Q4s between 2019 and 2025 instead produced an average daily profit of around $131 million.

Aggregate balances, though, keep rising, as explained above. CryptoQuant sees a meaningful distinction from 2018 and 2022: whales realized losses during those bear markets too, but they were reducing their holdings at the same time. This quarter, they are absorbing the drawdown and accumulating instead.