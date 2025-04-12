This weekend, Bitcoin (BTC) pushed up 5% to once more flirt with $85,000, but seasoned analysts aren’t cheering just yet, suspecting a fakeout.

Crypto investor Daan Crypto Trades dropped a spicy warning, noting that the number one cryptocurrency has formed weekend gaps for six weeks in a row, with its price retracing hard by midweek every single time.

Weekend Mirage Strikes Again?

The market watcher pointed out that Bitcoin’s weekend pumps, often fueled by low liquidity and hype, tend to reverse within days. “Whenever a move is made during the weekend, it almost always retraces that move within the same following week,” he cautioned his 403,000 followers on X.

“So the saying usually is to not always trust the weekend move, even if it extends a little further early in the week,” he added, sharing a chart of BTC’s recent “gap-and-trap” pattern.

But not everyone is buying the dip doom narrative. In his usual provocative fashion, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes declared, “It’s on like Donkey Kong,” pointing to signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve may unleash more liquidity to stabilize the bond market.

“Buy everything,” he posted after reports emerged that a top Fed official had admitted the central bank is ready to intervene. The perma-bull is betting that such a move could be the catalyst that rockets BTC into what he calls “UP ONLY” mode.

75% Say New ATH Coming

Hayes isn’t alone in his optimism. A poll by crypto commentators Altcoin Daily shows 75.5% of crypto enthusiasts believe Bitcoin will smash a new all-time high (ATH) before the end of 2025. Hayes himself has predicted $250,000 by year’s end as long as macro tailwinds hold.

The weekend pump pushed BTC to over $85,000, up from a low of $81,500, per CoinGecko data. A slight 0.5% reversal across seven days means that BTC is only marginally outperforming the broader crypto market, which is down 0.9% over the same period. Still, its dominance stands at 60.5%, with $31.3 billion in daily volume and a $1.65 trillion market cap.

However, the king cryptocurrency is down 23% from its all-time high of $108,786, recorded earlier in the year. And with liquidity thin over the weekend, one wrong headline could send prices spiraling into the new week.