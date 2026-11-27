One market watcher accused Schiff of applying different standards to Bitcoin and gold, despite both assets facing pressure.

Peter Schiff used Thanksgiving to mock Bitcoin holders facing a 33% year-on-year loss, but supporters of the OG cryptocurrency were quick to point out that gold investors have had it just as bad.

The exchange turned into a wider debate over the two assets, with both facing questions about their performance despite having very different reputations.

Schiff’s Bitcoin Criticism Draws Pushback

In an X post ahead of Thanksgiving, Schiff, who is well known for his broadsides against Bitcoin, recalled how holders of the primary cryptocurrency used to “brag” about their unrealized gains with friends and family during the holiday.

But given that BTC is 33% lower than where it was during last year’s celebration, the gold bug suggested that such conversations may be a tad uncomfortable today.

However, Bitcoin investor Lark Davis was having none of it. He responded by noting that while BTC was about 50% below its all-time high, gold was also well below its peak, having dropped about 36% from the level it reached at the beginning of this year.

“Not a great look for an asset that’s supposed to be the more stable one and has been around since ancient times,” he wrote.

Crypto commentator Joe Consorti also took a shot at Schiff, accusing the economist of being intellectually dishonest by having different standards for the two assets.

Gold is also down about 16% year-on-year, but as Consorti noted, Schiff has claimed the weakness is because of a “strong dollar” or a “hawkish Fed,” while completely dismissing the BTC downturn as due to it being “worthless fairy dust.” According to him, they are “down, in lockstep, for the same reasons.”

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Another market watcher, Jeff Swanson, offered a different way to assess the performance of Bitcoin. In his opinion, it made more sense to compare this Thanksgiving, when Bitcoin is above $61,000, with that in 2022 when the OG crypto was trading at $16,600.

“Nobody measures Bitcoin in Thanksgiving. We measure it in cycles,” posted the trader.

When yet another user pointed out that Schiff’s own gold fund had dropped 27% in the last three months, the crypto critic retorted that at least it had fallen less than its benchmark.

In another post, he suggested that gold stocks may have bottomed after GDX, a mining ETF, reversed an earlier dip to close above the high from its previous trading session. Additionally, he pointed to relative strength among miners as a possible sign of a turn in the price of gold.

BTC and Gold Show Small Improvements

About a week ago, with BTC on its way down to $55,000, he warned that were the crypto market to collapse, it would leave the US bearing the heaviest financial losses given President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.

The asset has since made back some of those losses and was changing hands near $61,500 at the time of writing, representing a bump upwards of about 1% in 24 hours. That said, Bitcoin is still 12% in the red over the last 14 days and is 24% lower than where it was one month ago.

Gold has also recovered after touching a low not seen since September last year, with spot prices going up nearly 3% in the last day to around $3,664 per ounce.