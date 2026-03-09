Bitcoin Volatility Returns as Oil Prices Go Wild, Ethereum Fights for $2K: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s price faced some enhanced volatility in the past 24 hours again, dropping toward $65,500 before it jumped to $68,500, only to be rejected after the latest developments on the Middle East war front and the fluctuating oil prices.

Ethereum is challenging its nemesis at $2,000 once more, while HASH and STABLE have plunged hard from the mid-cap alts.

BTC’s Ride

After dumping from $67,000 to $63,000 on February 28 when the strikes in the Middle East began, bitcoin’s price rebounded hard and skyrocketed to $74,000 on Wednesday. This meant that the asset had added $11,000 in days, which, given the current uncertain landscape, was almost expected to be followed by a sharp decline.

The bears indeed took control of the market in the following days and pushed BTC south to $68,000 on Friday and Saturday. Although it was a significantly less volatile weekend compared to the previous one, BTC still felt some fluctuations on Sunday evening when most legacy futures markets opened.

As Israel struck a few Iranian oil bases, the price of the so-called liquid gold skyrocketed this morning to a fresh multi-year peak of $120 per barrel. Reports emerged that the G7 countries plan to release 400 million barrels, which drove USOIL south to under $96,000 before it rebounded to $102 as of press time.

Bitcoin dipped to $65,500, jumped to $68,500, and returned to $67,500 all within hours. Its market cap is back to $1.350 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands at 56.5% on CG.

ETH Battles $2K

The largest altcoin jumped to $2,200 last Wednesday, but it was rejected hard and dumped to just over $1,900 days later. It rebounded and now fights for $2,000 once again, but its attempt is still looking weak.

BNB, SOL, HYPE, XMR, and LINK have charted insignificant gains daily, while XRP, TRX, DOGE, ADA, and BCH are in the red. CC has dropped the most from the larger cap alts, while TAO has soared by almost 10% to $195.

Pi Network’s PI token continues to be quite volatile, jumping 5% daily to over $0.21 after its crash to $0.20 yesterday.

The total crypto market cap has remained relatively the same, at just under $2.4 trillion on CG.