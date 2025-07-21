Crypto markets are hovering around an all-time high of $4 trillion, with altcoins showing the most promise at the moment.

Last week’s economic data confirmed that the US economy continues to show health and improvement, with a rebound in retail sales and a fall in jobless claims. Additionally, CPI and PPI reports showed that core price increases remain subdued.

The week ahead will have some housing data and PMIs that rarely influence crypto market movements, and the weekend has been quiet in terms of tariff news.

Economic Events July 21 to 25

Wednesday will see June’s existing home sales reports released, which provide insights into the health of the housing market and economy, but have no impact on high-risk assets.

July’s Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI (purchasing managers’ indexes) are due on Thursday. These reports are leading economic indicators used to gain timely insights into changing economic conditions.

Friday will see reports on June’s Durable Goods Orders, which measure the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods and help assess the state of production activity and demand for big-ticket items.

Futures markets are predicting a 95.3% chance that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its July 30 meeting.

The first of the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants will report second-quarter earnings this week, and they include Google parent Alphabet and Tesla.

This earnings season “seems to be especially important because of the rebound that the market has had,” Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services, told Reuters before adding,

“I would think that that has built in a fair amount of optimism in terms of earnings.”

Crypto Market Outlook

Total market capitalization has retreated a little following its weekend peak of over $4 trillion. Nevertheless, it has been a bullish year for crypto with markets gaining 17.6% since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin dipped below $117,000 during late trading on Sunday but managed to reclaim the $118,000 level during the Asian session on Monday morning. The asset has spent the past few days consolidating around this level since it fell below $120,000 late last week.

Ethereum is still outperforming, however, with a Sunday surge to top $3,800 in a seven-month high. ETH has gained a whopping 46% over the past fortnight but has cooled to $3,744 at the time of writing.

Other assets performing well this Monday morning include Dogecoin with a 7.4% pump to reach $0.27, Cardano tapping $0.87 after a 4% gain, Stellar spiking to $0.48, and Chainlink adding 5% to close in on $20.