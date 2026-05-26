Bitcoin Unable to Resume Rally Above $77K but This AI Coin Soars 25% Daily: Market Watch

AI coins are soaring as Bitcoin trades flat for the past 24 hours in the face of rising US stock markets.

Bitcoin’s price has failed to resume its rally, and it appears that the market has calmed down, or rather stalled, at about $77,000. This comes as legacy products like the S&P 500 continue to reach new all-time highs.

Elsewhere, some altcoins are having a field day, with Worldcoin (AI) – a project associated with the founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman – exploding by 25% daily.

Hopes for Bitcoin Price Rally Fade

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin’s price is trading at slightly below $77,000. The cryptocurrency is down 0.6% for the past 24 hours and mostly flat for the week. This comes after a relatively calm 24 hours, during which BTC oscillated between $76.5K and $77K.

It remains in correction mode, with price trending below the descending 200-day moving average near $80,000 and continuing to struggle to regain bullish momentum. After being rejected in the $82K area recently, BTC has returned to the support zone between $74K and $75K, where we see a convergence of prior demand, local lows, and the 100-day moving average.

All of this comes amid rising stock market prices and tumbling oil, which just returned to $90 per barrel – a level we hadn’t seen in the past 20 days.

It’s interesting to see how Bitcoin will fare in the current geopolitical environment, which is largely shaped by the war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Worldcoin Leads Altcoin Markets, Soars 25% Daily

Large-cap altcoins such as ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, TRX, and others remain largely flat for the day, with movements in the -0.5% to +0.5% range.

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That said, AI-associated altcoins marked a notable move throughout the past 24 hours, with Sam Altman-related Worldcoin (WLD) up 28% so far. This brings its total gains to 60% for the week. The coin is followed by Render, up 16%, and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), up by the same amount.

This could be a beta trade in an AI-oriented infrastructure play against the popular DRAM ETF, which became the fastest-growing ETF in history, as reported by CryptoPotato yesterday.