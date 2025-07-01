Bitcoin’s price has retraced by a slight 0.9% in the past 24 hours as traders are expecting a few important economic events during today’s session.

Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market is also reflecting the uncertainty as the majority of altcoins are trading in the red with some charting a lot bigger declines than others.

Bitcoin Price Waits for News

The deep involvement of corporate Bitcoin buyers and institutions has surely played a major role in its price increase over the past year but it’s also the reason why the crypto market has been largely correlated to traditional ones.

A few years ago, literally nobody cared about metrics such as CPI, PMI, and whatnot, but now every crypto trader has them on their watchlist.

As such, today is also shaping up to be a volatile experience with a few important economic events on the calendar.

First, Jerome Powell will speak in the afternoon, followed by data for job openings, PMI, and ISM manufacturing – all indicators that shape policymaking, especially when gauging the strenght of the local economy.

That said, Bitocin’s price is down about 1% on the day and is currently trading at around $106,500 after having tested $109,000 yesterday. It’s interesting to see if the bulls have it in them to push bakc towards the upper boundary of the recent trading range or if the bears will send the price back below $105K.

Altcoins in Red, Some More Than Others

As you can clearly see in the heatmap below, the altcoins are also not having a great day. This is, perhaps, to be expected – Bitcoin’s dominance over the market has been rising gradually over the past many months and whenever BTC slips, altcoins crash.

The past 24 hours have hardly been a crash, though, but it’s clear that most of them are charting more considerable declines.

This is especially true for TKX, ARB, SPX6900, SEI, and others, that are down between 8% and 15% on the day.

Believe it or not, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is today’s best performer, gaining more than 6%. Who would have thought?