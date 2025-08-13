Bitcoin’s derivatives market is flashing its loudest warning signal in five years as traders pile into highly leveraged positions.

According to analyst Axel Adler Jr., August’s 30-day change in the Estimated Leverage Ratio (ELR) went above +0.4 for the first time since 2020, a level that has historically come before periods of volatile price moves and sudden liquidations.

Elevated Risk as Market Awaits Macro Catalyst

The ELR spike comes with BTC hovering near record territory towards $120,000, setting the stage for potentially more violent swings should the market tip in either direction.

“This indicates a rapid and large-scale influx of leveraged positions in futures while the price remains near historical highs,” Adler posted on X, warning that such positioning often leaves the market vulnerable to “sharp liquidations.”

Bitcoin started the week on strong footing, briefly touching $122,000 on August 11 before reversing below $118,500 later that day.

The price has since retraced its steps near the all-time-high level, trading at $119,169 at press time, up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the OG crypto has climbed 4.4%, while its monthly gain sits at 2.6%. It is roughly 3.1% off its all-time high above $123,000 set on July 14.

Technically, BTC is consolidating within an ascending triangle, with the Ichimoku Cloud offering near-term support, according to chart analysis from The Crypto Express. However, traders are eyeing the horizontal supply zone above as a hurdle; a confirmed breakout or breakdown could dictate the next major move.

Altcoin Strength Erodes Bitcoin’s Market Share

While Bitcoin’s price has held relatively steady, its dominance is currently at 57.5% per CoinGecko, up slightly after slipping to 55% earlier, the lowest since January, following Ethereum’s 8% pump on August 13 to $4,670, just shy of its own ATH.

Analysts say the slide in the number one cryptocurrency’s market share is a hint of an early-stage altcoin season, especially if the trend deepens toward 50%.

For now, market sentiment is mixed, with CoinMarketCap’s altseason index at 37 out of 100, while Blockchain Center’s gauge shows a more aggressive 53 reading.

The convergence of historically high futures leverage, technical compression, and shifting capital flows toward altcoins leaves Bitcoin’s short-term outlook finely balanced. If history is any guide, the coming days could deliver either a decisive breakout or a painful shakeout for overleveraged traders.