Bitcoin Touches 9-Month Low as Selling Hits Crypto, Metals, and Energy

The sell-off spread across multiple assets, with natural gas down 15.5%, silver off 8%, and gold dropping 5.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC) slid to its lowest level since April 2025 on Monday as a broad sell-off hit cryptocurrencies, commodities, and global equities.

The move has placed crypto firmly inside a wider risk-off trade, with sharp losses in natural gas, precious metals, and stocks adding pressure to already fragile sentiment.

A Cross-Asset Liquidation Event

According to data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on social media, the sell-off was severe and widespread, with natural gas prices the most affected, collapsing 15.5% in a single day.

Precious metals, often considered safe havens, were not spared either: silver fell 8%, and gold dropped 5.5%, wiping out more than 10 trillion from their market caps in just three days. The same account reported that U.S. stock futures continued to slide, with Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.8%. South Korea’s stock market also saw a drop of over 5% earlier in the session, leading to a halting of all sell orders on the KOSPI.

Corporate insiders seem to have anticipated the turmoil, as The Kobeissi Letter reported that the ratio of insider stock sellers to buyers at U.S.-listed companies reached 4.8 in January, the highest level since early 2021, suggesting executives were securing gains ahead of the downturn.

Meanwhile, in crypto, Bitcoin broke below $75,000 to hit its lowest level since April 2025, while Ethereum fell 10.5%. On X, analyst Ash Crypto noted that the total crypto market capitalization had erased $700 billion in just two weeks, with more than $2.5 billion liquidated on January 31.

The immediate catalyst for the weekend crash, however, was not a single geopolitical or macroeconomic news item. Analysts at The Kobeissi Letter described it as “entirely a liquidity situation,” where excessive leverage in choppy markets created “air pockets” in price, leading to cascading liquidations.

Bitcoin’s Bearish Streak

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading around $76,400, down about 2% in the last 24 hours and nearly 13% over the past seven days, based on CoinGecko data. Furthermore, the asset has lost roughly 17% over the last two weeks and now sits nearly 40% below its all-time high set in October 2025, when it flew past $126,000. Meanwhile, on a yearly view, BTC is down close to 24%.

The cryptocurrency closed January with a loss of over 10%, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decline. The last time Bitcoin saw four or more red monthly closes was during the 2018 bear market.

Trading over the last 24 hours ranged from around $74,500 to just over $79,000, showing sharp intraday swings as volatility picked up. But compared with the broader crypto market, Bitcoin’s decline has been less severe than ETH’s drop of over 23% in the last week, though it continues to weigh heavily on sentiment given its size and role as a benchmark.

The cross-market nature of the sell-off suggests investors are pulling capital from both risky and traditional defensive assets like gold. According to market watchers, this activity indicates a move toward cash, possibly driven by concerns over valuations and economic headwinds.