Bitcoin’s impressive performance as of late continued in the past 24 hours as the asset tapped $69,000 for the first time since July 29 before retracing slightly.

Most alts are with minor gains over the past day, aside from DOGE, which has only doubled down on its recent massive run.

BTC Stopped at $69K

The primary cryptocurrency stood around $62,000 and $63,000 last Saturday after it had recovered several grand from the sub-$59,000 dump on Thursday. Last weekend went relatively quietly, but the asset went on the offensive at the start of the business week.

The most substantial chunk of volatility came on Tuesday when BTC spiked from $65,500 to $68,000 before it was violently pushed south to just under $65,000. However, the bulls resumed control in the following hours, and bitcoin climbed gradually to new local peaks as greed among investors rises.

The latest of the bunch came late last night when the cryptocurrency jumped to $69,000 for the first time in almost three months. It failed to overcome that level but still stands above $68,000 after a minor retracement.

Its market capitalization stands tall at $1.350 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is at a multi-year peak of over 55%.

DOGE Keeps Pumping

The biggest gainer from the larger-cap alts yesterday was the OG meme coin. The scenario has repeated again today, with another 6.5% surge from DOGE. As a result, the asset now stands at a multi-month peak of its own at $0.144, with speculations on whether it could jump to $1 during the market cycle.

The rest of the larger-cap alts are a lot less volatile. ETH, BNB, XRO, TRX, and LINK sit with minor losses, while SOL, TON, ADA, AVAX, and SHIB have posted insignificant gains.

WLD has emerged as the top performer from the largest 100 cryptocurrencies, having surged by 13%.

Overall, the total crypto market cap has added around $15 billion and is above $2.450 trillion on CG now.