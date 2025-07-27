At the time of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading just over $118,000, after recovering from a dip that took it to a two-week low at $114,500 on July 24.

But behind the relatively calm price action, a potentially explosive narrative is gathering steam. Proponents say we’re witnessing the most calculated supply shock in crypto history, and when the dust clears, the price of BTC could be headed for the $1 million mark.

The Million-Dollar Dream

As noted in a July 25 X post by Swan, a Bitcoin-only financial services provider, the current rally, which saw BTC hit a new all-time high recently, is different. It is deliberate, calculated, and rather underhyped.

“This is the least euphoric bull market we’ve ever seen,” Swan posted. “And that’s bullish.”

Their premise? Corporate treasuries and spot-exchange traded funds are quietly soaking up BTC through algorithmic “drip buys.” These aren’t degens gambling on meme coins but CFOs and CIOs diversifying balance sheets while retail sleeps.

“Each breakout removes coins from weak hands, then resets.”

Swan calls it “deliberate absorption,” and it’s keeping price action deceptively stable, at least for now. However, crypto influencer American HODL thinks the dam is about to burst. He believes that once enough corporate balance sheets start showing BTC as a strategic reserve asset, boardrooms around the world will scramble to keep up, just like they did during the internet boom in 1999.

“I think the treasury company bubble can get dot-com level large,” he said in a recent podcast. “We could see a 3–4 year run that takes Bitcoin well beyond a million dollars.”

Roadmap to $1 Million

To support their view, Swan researchers laid out a four-phase blueprint they believe is already in motion:

Quiet corporate absorption via algorithmic buys

Sovereigns stacking Bitcoin under the radar

Major treasury firms finalizing structures for maximum bidding

Narrative contagion that ignites a multi-year melt-up

“That’s the setup for a mania-fueled blow-off top pushing toward $1M Bitcoin,” the firm stated.

The flagship cryptocurrency rallied from $42,000 to $123,000 during a historic tightening cycle, and Swan is asking, what happens when cheap money actually returns? This is especially key, with potential mega-buyers like Nakamoto, Twenty One Capital, and Strive Asset Management, reportedly waiting in the wings, structuring SPVs and M&A deals before unleashing massive BTC bids.