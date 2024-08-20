Bitcoin’s price suddenly surged hours ago from about $58,000 to a weekly high of just over $61,000 before retracing slightly.

The altcoins have also turned green, and the total market cap has added more than $60 billion since yesterday.

BTC Tapped $61K

The end of the previous business week saw a substantial decline for bitcoin as the asset slumped to just over $56,000. However, the bulls were able to intervene and prevent any further corrections. As the weekend arrived, BTC had recovered some ground and stood in a tighter range between $59,000 and $60,000.

The start of the new business week saw another retracement. This time, the cryptocurrency dropped from about $60,000 to $58,000.

However, the trends quickly reversed on Tuesday morning as bitcoin skyrocketed by more than three grand and surged past $61,000 for the first time since last Wednesday. Despite losing some traction and currently trading below that level, BTC is still 3.5% up on the day.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has tapped $1.2 trillion on CG once again, while its dominance over the alternative coins stands close to 54%.

Alts See Green

Most of the altcoins have mimicked BTC’s performance over the past 12 hours or so. BNB is at the forefront among the larger caps, having added 6% of value. As a result, Binance Coin now sits above $565. Ripple’s native token has increased by a similar percentage and trades north of $0.6.

The other notable gainers from this cohort of assets include Tron and Avalanche. Both of them are up by 6-7% and trade at $0.15 and $22, respectively.

Further gains come from the likes of FET (10%), SUI (9%), and PEPE (9%), while LTC is the only alt with a minor decline on a daily scale.

The cumulative market capitalization of all crypto assets has increased by about $60 billion since yesterday and is above $2.230 trillion now.