Bitcoin Surges to Six-Week High as Bulls Eye $80K

Bitcoin prices have reached their highest level since early February in a crypto market relief rally as analysts eye $80,000.

Bitcoin prices tapped $76,000 on Coinbase in early trading on Tuesday morning, according to TradingView. It is the highest the asset has traded since the Feb. 6 crash.

Bitcoin did it. It just closed the daily candle above the $74,500 April 2025 low, said analyst ‘Sykodelic’ on Tuesday. “To me, this daily close is a signal that the market wants higher,” they added.

“Hold at these levels for a little longer, and $80k should come in short order. Acceptance back inside the $72k range, and we should expect lower levels again.”

Positive Signals From Technical Indicators

“We have lift-off. Breakout move has begun. Early stages,” said analyst ‘Colin.’

He guessed the height of the potential relief rally would be $80,600, which is a retest of the November 2025 lows with a broader range between $79,000 and $86,000 for a relief rally top.

CryptoQuant analyst Julio Moreno observed that Bitcoin’s Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse (IFP) has recently flipped back into bullish territory.

This technical indicator has historically “marked important transitions in market structure, particularly after prolonged periods of suppressed liquidity rotation between exchanges,” he said.

“In practical terms, the signal suggests that liquidity mobility inside the exchange network is increasing again, a condition typically associated with early expansion phases of market cycles.”

Meanwhile, ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ said there was “good confluence” over at the $83,000 to $84,000 level with both the Bull Market Support band and the big CME gap there. However, the 200-week EMA is still serving as support around $68,000.

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$BTC Good confluence over at the ~$83K-$84K level with both the Bull Market Support band and the big CME gap. Think that’s a good level to watch in the week(s) ahead. To see where price meets the band and how it reacts around it. On the downside the Weekly 200MA/EMA have held… pic.twitter.com/eFa4wvcDxO — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) March 16, 2026

Bitcoin is starting to show signs of being “going against the grain of history by successfully weekly closing above the 200-week EMA,” said Rekt Capital. However, there’s also a chance that Bitcoin could “simply meander in and around the 200-week EMA for a while,” he added.

Elsewhere on Crypto Markets

Bitcoin had cooled slightly and was trading at $74,300 at the time of writing, up 9% over the past seven days. Ethereum was also getting a long-overdue lift, surging more than 8% on the day to reach $2,380 before a minor pullback. ETH has gained a whopping 17% over the past seven days.

Altcoins were having their best day in weeks with big gains for XRP, Cardano, Stellar, and Zcash. Meanwhile, the total market cap had reached $2.65 trillion, its highest level since Feb. 4.