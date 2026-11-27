It's Friday, which almost automatically means it's time for another leg down.

Bitcoin can’t catch a break these days, as today’s attempt to overcome $62,000 was met with an immediate and painful rejection, which ultimately resulted in a nosedive of roughly $3,000.

The landscape worsened as US trading hours began after the Thanksgiving holiday, and the liquidations have rocketed to nearly $200 million in the past hour alone.

The primary cryptocurrency tanked to $55,000 last Saturday morning, which became its lowest price tag in well over two years. By Monday afternoon, it had gained nearly $10,000 after the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

However, it quickly lost all the momentum and dumped again to $57,000 on Wednesday after the release of the PCE data for October, which showed the second-highest reading in three and a half years.

Nevertheless, the bulls managed to stabilize BTC on Thursday when the US markets were closed, and the asset even challenged the $62,000 resistance earlier today. As mentioned above, though, the rejection was swift. Once US trading hours opened, the bears returned.

Bitcoin tanked by $3,000 from today’s top to $59,000 within minutes. As it generally happens, the altcoins followed suit. Ethereum is down 4% in the past hour alone, tanking to $1,660.

BNB is down by nearly 3% within the same timeframe, while XRP and SOL have slumped by 3.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Further declines are evident from HYPE, ZEC, XMR, LINK, and others.

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Expectedly, the total value of wrecked over-leveraged positions has skyrocketed, jumping to $190 million in the past hour alone. The lion’s share, or $182 million, came from long positions, according to current CoinGlass data. More than 90,000 traders have been wiped out on a 24-hour scale, while the single-largest liquidated position took place on Binance and was worth well over $9 million.