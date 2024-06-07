The cryptocurrency market has taken a u-turn in the past hour, with the majority of coins dropping considerably. Bitcoin’s price now trades below $70K, while the market sees close to $200 million worth of liquidated positions.

BTC took a sudden hit as its price plummeted below $70K following what many considered a renewal of the bull run.

As seen in the chart above, the move was relatively sudden, completing a decline of around 2.5% in the past few hours.

The drop is not specific to Bitcoin, as virtually all of the leading altcoins are also crashing.

Binance Coin is down 3% over the past hour alone, while DOGE dropped by more than 6%.

Ethereum lost 3% as well, XRP – around 4$, Solana – about 3.6%, and so forth.

This also resulted in considerable liquidations across leveraged long positions, which currently amount close to $200 million, according to data from Coinglass.