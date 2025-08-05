The self-proclaimed crypto President said minutes ago that he probably won’t run for a third term, even though the US Constitution clearly says he is not even allowed to.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately to many of his recent remarks, including some on trade deals, and dropped by over a grand and a half.

Before we post what the 45th and 47th US President said earlier today, we would like to show this quote from the US Constitution (22nd Amendment):

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Experts have repeatedly said that there is no realistic loophole Trump and his team can use to bypass the current rules and actually run for President once again.

Yet, it has been rumored quite a few times in the past that there is a chance for Donald J. Trump to try to run again in 2028. In today’s post, he admitted that he would like to, but probably won’t.

BREAKING: President Trump says he would like to run for president again but he “probably will not.” — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) August 5, 2025

Whether it’s about this statement, or any other that Trump made in the past hour or so, which includes a hint about a trade deal with China and more tariffs against India, BTC’s price reacted with a sharp nosedive.

The cryptocurrency, which has benefited substantially since Trump won the US elections in late 2024, dropped by $1,500 in minutes after it was rejected at $115,000 once again.